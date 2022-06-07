ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies Phocus: The Vegas Connection

By Lauren Amour
Inside The Phillies
 2 days ago

The latest edition of our newsletter Phillies Phocus is here!

Click on the image below to view all of the latest news, analysis, and opinions about your Philadelphia Phillies.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

