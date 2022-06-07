ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Esther, FL

Phase two of Santa Rosa Mall apartments closer to becoming reality. Details on the plans.

By Tony Judnich, Northwest Florida Daily News
 2 days ago
MARY ESTHER — The application for a preliminary development order for the second phase of the Renaissance Santa Rosa apartments at Santa Rosa Mall received the City Council’s unanimous approval Monday.

The first phase of Renaissance, consisting of 229 apartments, was completed early last year in the old Belk space on the mall’s northwest side.

The planned 206-unit second phase, which might open by the end of 2024, would stand just east of the first phase and cover 8.25 acres between Page Bacon Road and the mall space occupied by Dillard’s.

To provide room for the second phase, about 150,000 square feet of the mostly-vacant back part of the mall would be demolished after a few remaining food court eateries and a handful of other businesses are relocated to the front of the mall facing Mary Esther Boulevard.

More on the mall:Local firm takes over Santa Rosa Mall and has plans for more national tenants

Conceptual plans for the second phase include a four-story apartment building containing 197 units and three two-story carriage houses containing three units each.

The overall Renaissance project is led by Rea Ventures Group of Atlanta and the mall’s owner, New York City-based Radiant Partners.

Breck Kean, vice president of development for Rea Ventures Group, said at Monday’s meeting that a final development order might be completed by the end of this year. He has previously said that construction of the second phase could be ready to start in early or mid-2023 and possibly be completed by late 2024.

Kean also said at Monday’s session that, like the first phase, military members will make up most of the tenants in the planned second phase.

Local military bases are “desperate for housing,” he said.

On that note, Councilman Aaron Bacchi said he recently learned from a Hurlburt Field official that its base housing currently is at 90% capacity.

The council’s approval of the preliminary development order came with certain conditions, such as making sure that upgrades are made to a wastewater lift station that will serve the project, and that a traffic study is conducted for Page Bacon Road.

City Manager Jared Cobb told the council that during the next month or two city staff will work on an agreement with the developer for the lift station improvements.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office plans to conduct the traffic study during the week of June 20, Cobb said.

