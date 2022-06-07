Bolivar village council

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION Accepted the resignations of three key employees in the village.

DISCUSSION: Council accepted the resignations of police Sgt. Jeff Stearns, effective June 18; Krystal Christensen, fiscal officer, effective May 20; and Patty Smith, former fiscal officer, effective June 15.

Stearns has accepted a full-time police officer position at another village, Christensen has been hired as the human resources director for the National Guard, and Smith has retired. Police Chief Randy Haugh said Stearns was amazing to have on the police force. He was community-orientated and is going to be missed.

In another matter, council temporally appointed Matt Judy, as interim fiscal officer, at 30 hours a week until a new fiscal officer is hired. Resumes for a fiscal officer will be accepted until June 30.

OTHER ACTION

• Hired Eric Minor as a full-time police officer for 32 hours per week at $16.50 per hour, effective June 27.

• Discussed only having two full-time police officers and increasing the pay for both officers. No action was taken.

• Passed an ordinance to place a police levy on the Nov. 8 ballot. It will be a replacement levy, with an increase, of the existing continuing levy of 2 mills for police protection and increasing the existing levy from 2 mills to 4 mills. If approved the levy will generate about $72,000 annually. The current levy does not cover the police department’s expenses and wages.

• Passed, as an emergency, an ordinance hiring Wyatt Jones as a seasonal part-time employee for 24 hours per week at $12 per hour, effective June 8.

• Heard the angle parking on Tuscarawas Street will be designated as handicapped for the strawberry festival.

• Accepted a bid from Barbicas Paving of Akron to pave several alleys at a cost of $65,300.50.

• Learned funds are needed to establish a park beside the village hall and locate the sculpture. Chris Berens, a resident, said she has applied for grants.

• Gave approval for Bolivar Main Street to place signs at the three-way stop advertising the strawberry festival, also for the car show on July 24, and to Ragon House to advertise its spring and fall sale.

• Passed the Bolivar fire protection and emergency medical services contract for Lawrence Township, Zoar and Bolivar, effective for 2022. Councilman Tedd Finlayson abstained.

FOR YOUR INFO

• Resident Ann Strauss told council she has receive a letter that a study is being done for sound barricades on I-77.

• A work session will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 20 in village hall after the committee meetings.

UP NEXT Meets at 7 p.m. July 5 in village hall. The meeting date was changed from July 4.