ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Encino Energy donates 100 bike helmets to promote kids’ safety

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wc78x_0g3LIM0Q00

Encino Energy donated 100 bike helmets to the Vision of Hope 4-H Club in their partnered efforts to promote kids’ safety. The donation was made through the Encino Energy Community Partnership Program.

The new helmets will help keep children protected as they take to exploring their neighborhoods and communities with their families.

“This was our first event that we’ve partnered with Texas Roadhouse and Encino Energy, and we couldn’t be happier with the way it turned out,” said Buffy Booth, organizer of Vision of Hope. “With Encino’s large helmet donation, we were able to surpass our goal.”

Encino Energy employees and the Vision of Hope 4-H Club spent Monday evening passing out helmets to the families that came to Texas Roadhouse in New Philadelphia. The donation aligns with the company’s continued mission of promoting health and safety in Ohio communities.

“We were happy to lend our support in helping keep kids within the area safe, encouraging them to go outside and stay active,” said Jackie Stewart, director of external affairs for Encino Energy. “Encino firmly believes in the mission of Ohio’s 4-H program, and today is just one more example of their great work. We look forward to continuing to find ways to meaningfully impact the region.”

Lt. Laura Taylor, commander of the New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, advised cyclists to wear helmets for safety.

"It's a life-saver, just like a seat belt in a car," she said.

Encino Energy is the largest active Utica Shale well owner in Ohio, with over a million net acres under leasehold. It is headquartered in Houston and has a local office in Carrollton.

Comments / 0

Related
Beacon

Ohio Bike Week wraps up

Billed as “10 Days of Rockin’ and Ridin,” Ohio Bike Week wrapped up on Saturday in Sandusky. Photographer Michele S. Hallier shared her excellent photos of the crowds of motorcycles parked downtown. All around Vacationland its was easy to hear the roar of small groups of motorcycle riders roaming the highways and byways by day, and enjoying the nightly block parties and concerts in downtown Sandusky after dark. From rides around the countryside to poker and dice runs — and even sorties to the Lake Erie Islands — bikers enjoyed some wonderful weather and the camaraderie of the annual biker bash!
SANDUSKY, OH
whbc.com

Local Filmmaker to Bring Monster Fest to Canton

Monster Fest 2023 is coming to downtown Canton in June of 2023. It is the brainchild of Seth Breedlove. He’s the Ohio based filmmaker who grew up in Bolivar. You may remember him from his documentary Minerva Monster and his company Small Town Monsters. Pam Cook had a chance to talk to Seth about the event, a special moving screening the palace theater, and what he’s been up to lately.
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Society
New Philadelphia, OH
Society
City
Carrollton, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Houston, OH
City
New Philadelphia, OH
WKYC

Akron announces 4th of July weekend festivities

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above is from June 29, 2018, when Akron celebrated its annual Rib, White and Blue festival. With less than a month until the Fourth of July weekend, Akron has announced a weekend filled with events to celebrate the holiday. This year,...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Relocated Big Lots will open in Barberton June 18

BARBERTON, Ohio — Big Lots, a national discount retailer headquartered in Ohio, will open up in a new location in Barberton after relocating. The 33,000 square foot store is located at 241 West Wooster Road in Magic City Plaza. It’s in the same plaza where another Big Lots closed.
BARBERTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Stewart
13abc.com

Local school’s Pride-themed spirit rock covered up twice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dundee school board member is asking the district to respond after the middle school’s pride-theme spirit rock was vandalized. The Dundee Middle School’s diversity club painted the school’s spirit rock with rainbows last week to celebrate Pride month. Dundee Community School Board Trustee, Tara McKenzie, said it was vandalized less than 6 hours after the club painted it.
DUNDEE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Health And Safety#Texas Roadhouse#Vehicles#Charity#Encino Energy#The Vision Of Hope#The New Philadelphia Post
WFMJ.com

Video shows ODOT mower struck by SUV on Route 11

Video recorded in the cab of a passing tractor-trailer shows an SUV running into an Ohio Department of Transportation mower along State Route 11 in Columbiana County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol complied with a request from 21 News for the video showing the SUV striking the mower being pulled by a tractor along southbound Route 11 about two miles before the Lisbon interchange just after 7:30 a.m. last Friday.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio changes course on new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 18,247 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the virus back on the rise in the state. Ohio's COVID-19 cases showed signs of slowing last week as it marked little more than 17,000 new cases, and ended an eight-week streak of consistent rises in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Charities
wccbcharlotte.com

Goodyear To Recall RV Tires 19 Years After Last One Was Made

DETROIT — Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998. Goodyear’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for over five years. On Tuesday...
GOODYEAR, AZ
WTRF- 7News

Body found of missing boater in Ohio; Name identified

The body of a missing boater has been found and identified according to deputies. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said they located the body of 25-year-old boater, Keith Schlabach at the Gnadenhutten side of the St. Clairsville Street Bridge floating in the water. Deputies say the body was still in clothes consistent with what Keith […]
wtuz.com

Tuscarawas County Tap Water Safe to Drink

Nick McWilliams reporting – According to the annual water quality report from Tuscarawas County, residents can be confident in what comes out of their taps. The Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Sewer District issued their 2021 report, which Director and Sanitary Engineer Michael Jones discussed with the county commissioners on Wednesday.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy