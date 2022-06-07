Welty Middle School's Kenzie Murphy wins Kroc award

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Welty Middle School eighth-grader Kenzie Murphy won the 2022 Ray A. Kroc Youth Achievement Award. Kenzie is the daughter of Ryan Murphy and Jeneal Strauss. Kenzie is involved in basketball and volleyball, is president of the National Junior Honor Society, and a member of the Student Council.

The Ray A. Kroc Youth Achievement Award was designed to recognize middle school and high school students who demonstrate the characteristics exemplified by Ray A. Kroc: persistence, determination, hard work and excellence. Students are evaluated by school administrators and teachers. When measuring these characteristics in potential recipients, the following key achievement areas are considered: citizenship, leadership, scholarship and sportsmanship.

In addition to these guidelines, the selection committee's insights into and knowledge of the student's overall character is applied when determining recipients. Generally, the recipient is a student who has earned the respect of his/her peers and teachers alike. The award was created to honor students who excel in a variety of areas, not necessarily those typically identified as recipients of prestigious sports or scholarship awards, but rather the unsung heroes of the class.