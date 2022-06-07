ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Country music star Trace Adkins performing at USFL playoff games in Canton at Tom Benson

By Ed Balint, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago

Seated next to a shiny USFL championship trophy, country music star Trace Adkins took a break Tuesday from his current tour to announce a June 25 performance in Canton during the inaugural USFL playoff games.

Adkins said he's excited to return to Canton to entertain fans between semi-final playoff games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which is next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Game tickets include his performance at no extra charge. Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is hosting and helping coordinate the USFL playoffs.

The multi-platinum recording artist will perform following the completion of the first of two playoff games on June 25, which starts at 3 p.m. A second contest begins at 8 p.m. Both games will be televised — the first broadcast on Fox and the second on NBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCbQy_0g3LIJMF00

"Everybody in my organization, my family, we're thrilled about the chance to go to Canton and be a part of this," Adkins said during a USFL press conference. "And I've been through the museum and I've been there at the field, and it's a great opportunity to go back again and I'm just looking forward to it."

"I'm just very proud to be associated with this inaugural season of the USFL," he said. "My friends at Fox have been great to work with, and I've been thrilled to see the support that the USFL has got from Fox and NBC, and everybody — it's just been great."

One $15 general admission ticket covers both divisional playoff games, plus Adkins' concert. Tickets can be purchased at www.hofvillage.com/p/events/united-states-football-league . Tickets are $5 for children under age 15.

Reserved tickets with club access cost $30 for adults and $15 for children under 15.

A USFL championship game between the division winners will be on July 3 at Tom Benson stadium. General admission tickets are $20 for the title contest and $40 for reserved seating with club access (and half as much for kids 15 and under).

In the semi-final playoffs, the New Jersey Generals will face the Philadelphia Stars in the North Division for a chance to appear in the USFL championship. In the South, the undefeated Birmingham Stallions are waiting to find out if they’ll take on the New Orleans Breakers or Tampa Bay Bandits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nuled_0g3LIJMF00

'It's really important that we make it affordable these days.'

Mike Levy, president of operations of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co., which includes the Village, said he was impressed with the quality of USFL football when he watched games in Birmingham, Alabama.

"To me, it's really important that we make it affordable these days," he said. "And we know it's going to be a great value. ... We're just excited that USFL and pro football is coming to Canton.

"The marketing team has a lot of tricks up their sleeves to really make it a fun time at the stadium," Levy said. "... What we're looking to do is to host as many people, a lot of families."

Of the playoffs on June 25, Levy said it's going to be a rare doubleheader of professional football. "And we're going to leave the gates open, and you can stay from 3 o'clock and see the second game."

Adkins will star in Fox’s new country music drama series, 'Monarch' in September.

Adkins was scheduled to perform on Tuesday night at the Maryland Theater in Hagerstown before traveling to Michigan and Wisconsin for concerts on Friday and Saturday. Leading up to his Canton appearance, Adkins will entertain fans on June 18 at the Morgan County Fairgrounds in Martinsville, Indiana.

The USFL concert will be followed by a July 1 show at the Fort Stewart Army Base in Georgia. Adkins will then continue his "The Way I Wanna Go" tour into November.

The country music veteran has released more than a dozen albums. Popular songs include "You're Gonna Miss This," "Every Light In the House," "Just Fishin'," "Songs About Me," "Hillbilly Bone," "Rough & Ready," "Still a Soldier" and "(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing."

Since his 1996 debut, Adkins has sold more 11 million albums and charted more than 37 singles, including 14 in the Billboard top 10. The musician also has received multiple Grammy nominations in addition to various awards in the country music industry.

The musician also has collaborated with Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Keb’ Mo’ and Melissa Etheridge.

Adkins is also hosting Season 3 of "Ultimate Cowboy Showdown" on INSP TV and will star in Fox's new country music drama series, "Monarch," set to premiere in September.

Reach Ed at 330-580-8315 and ebalint@gannett.com

On Twitter @ebalintREP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P77Ys_0g3LIJMF00

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Country music star Trace Adkins performing at USFL playoff games in Canton at Tom Benson

Sports
