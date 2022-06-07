ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton Daily Gazette

Seafood & Cones in Raynham has a menu loaded with summer favorites

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CUpF_0g3LIEwc00

Seafood & Cones in Raynham has a menu loaded with summer favorites

A new restaurant serving up New England staples is scheduled to open just in time for the summer rush.

Seafood & Cones, located on Route 138 at the long vacant site of the former Escapades Night Club, is looking to open by the end of the month.

Their name says it all: co-owner David Laghetto said its indicative of a classic New England roadside stop, dishing out seafood, local favorites, and ice cream.

See what he and co-owner Tim Holt have got on the menu.

Comments / 3

