Seafood & Cones in Raynham has a menu loaded with summer favorites

A new restaurant serving up New England staples is scheduled to open just in time for the summer rush.

Seafood & Cones, located on Route 138 at the long vacant site of the former Escapades Night Club, is looking to open by the end of the month.

Their name says it all: co-owner David Laghetto said its indicative of a classic New England roadside stop, dishing out seafood, local favorites, and ice cream.

See what he and co-owner Tim Holt have got on the menu.

