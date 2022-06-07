ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to drop off your ballot in Malibu; voters guide

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
 2 days ago

Malibu residents can cast their votes a the Multipurpose Room at City Hall for the June 7 California Primary Election. Vote Center hours are 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., May 28 – June 6, and 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM on June 7, Election Day.

Malibu residents can cast their votes a the Multipurpose Room at City Hall for the June 7 California Primary Election. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.
To view the official voter information guide visit, voterguide.sos.ca.gov .

The digital Vote Center machines offer access for people with visual and hearing impairments, and in multiple languages. Voters may also drop off Vote by Mail Ballots at any Regional Vote Center up to and including Election Day.

Residents can also drop off their mail-in ballots at one of the official ballot drop box near the Malibu Library.

Find all Regional Center locations, visit, locator.lavote.gov .

