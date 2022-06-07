ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

Crash closes I-91 southbound exit ramp in Cromwell

By Evan Sobol
Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The I-91 southbound Exit 22S ramp in...

www.wfsb.com

Related
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Causes Major Delays In Bethlehem: Police

Bethlehem Police are investigating a serious crash that shut down several local streets. The crash occurred on E. 4th Street at Emery Street during the afternoon on Thursday, June 9, police said. Westbound traffic was being detoured at Shimersville Rd. during the investigation, which is expected to last for several...
BETHLEHEM, CT
Eyewitness News

Wethersfield police make arrest in deadly crash involving pedestrian

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Newington man is facing charges in connection to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Wethersfield. The incident happened on November 9, 2021. A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Ridge Road and Nott Street, police said. Quintin Serafini,...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Rollover crash closes road in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A rollover crash in Simsbury has shut down Bushy Hill Road Tuesday afternoon. The Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company said the road is closed between West Mary Lane and Fernwood Road. A pole and wires are down as a result of the crash. Officials said minor...
WTNH

Three vehicle crash closes two lanes on I-91 south in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A three-vehicle crash occurred on I-91 Southbound on Wednesday morning. The crash happened between Exits 33 and 32, according to officials. The left two lanes are closed as a result. News 8’s Live Traffic Map will have more details on the incident as the situation progresses.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport man sustains life-threatening injuries in car crash, fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport man sustained life-threatening injuries due to a crash and subsequent car fire in New Haven on Thursday. New Haven police responded to the crash on Amity Road between Fowler Street and Wright Avenue around 1:40 a.m. At the scene, officers found the car engulfed in flames and were […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police investigate shooting, barricade incident

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting and barricade incident on Thursday. According to the Bridgeport Police Department, Bridgeport Emergency Control Center received several calls regarding shots fired on William Street Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m. The incident is believed to be between two parties, where one man fled the location and […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Serious crash closes area in Groton

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash has shut down an area of Groton Monday afternoon. City of Groton police say the Clarence B. Sharp Highway is closed between Rainville Avenue and Meridian Street. Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Eyewitness News

Berlin Turnpike at Berlin-Newington town line back open following downed wires

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – The northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike is back open Tuesday afternoon after wires fell across the road. Berlin police said the road was closed at the Berlin-Newington town line. Police had asked drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Follow traffic updates...
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes South Main Street in West Hartford

A crash has closed South Main Street in West Hartford on Tuesday morning. Police said South Main Street is closed between Boulevard and Park Road after a car crashed into a pole. At this time, authorities said the road is closed so Eversource can work on the pole. No serious...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Firefighters on scene of blaze at Stafford home

STAFFORD — A fire erupted at a home at 26 Quinn St. on Thursday afternoon, according to the town’s Fire Marshal office. It is currently unknown whether anyone is injured or how damaged the building is, town fire officials said. Firefighters were still on the scene fighting the...
STAFFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Lightning struck near Waterford High School building

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lightning struck near the Waterford High School auditorium, police said. Waterford police said that they and the fire department responded to the school on Thursday morning after a storm passed through the area. The strike set off a fire alarm. Police reported that all students and...
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

Father, young son injured in hit-and-run: Hamden police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a father and his young son Hamden Thursday morning. Acting Police Chief Timothy Wydra said officers responded to the report of a crash on Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue around 8:30 a.m. One vehicle was located at the scene, […]
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

One Killed, 6 Injured In Townsend Car Crash: Police

One person has died from a recent head-on collision that happened in Townsend, authorities said. Police responded to the crash near the intersection of Route 119 (Main Street) and Route 13 around 5:35 p.m. on Monday, June 6, Townsend Police said. Upon arrival, officers found seven people injured from the...
TOWNSEND, MA
Eyewitness News

Neighborhood Crime Tracker: Canton cracks down on speeding

CANTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Canton Police Department is using an online tool to help pump the brakes on crime. Canton Police Chief Christopher Arciero says they are making an effort to put a stop to reckless drivers in their town. “We just want to make people aware that they...
CANTON, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man killed in highway crash

State police say one person died and two others were injured in a weekend crash on Interstate 84 in Danbury. According to investigators, 77-year-old Mariano Canales-Hernandez was hit just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes near exit 4
DANBURY, CT

