Crash closes I-91 southbound exit ramp in Cromwell

Bethlehem Police are investigating a serious crash that shut down several local streets. The crash occurred on E. 4th Street at Emery Street during the afternoon on Thursday, June 9, police said. Westbound traffic was being detoured at Shimersville Rd. during the investigation, which is expected to last for several...
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Newington man is facing charges in connection to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Wethersfield. The incident happened on November 9, 2021. A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Ridge Road and Nott Street, police said. Quintin Serafini,...
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A rollover crash in Simsbury has shut down Bushy Hill Road Tuesday afternoon. The Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company said the road is closed between West Mary Lane and Fernwood Road. A pole and wires are down as a result of the crash. Officials said minor...
A driver suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Connecticut. The crash happened on I-91 in Middlesex County at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling on I-91 southbound near Exit 22S in Cromwell when, for an...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A three-vehicle crash occurred on I-91 Southbound on Wednesday morning. The crash happened between Exits 33 and 32, according to officials. The left two lanes are closed as a result. News 8’s Live Traffic Map will have more details on the incident as the situation progresses.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport man sustained life-threatening injuries due to a crash and subsequent car fire in New Haven on Thursday. New Haven police responded to the crash on Amity Road between Fowler Street and Wright Avenue around 1:40 a.m. At the scene, officers found the car engulfed in flames and were […]
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting and barricade incident on Thursday. According to the Bridgeport Police Department, Bridgeport Emergency Control Center received several calls regarding shots fired on William Street Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m. The incident is believed to be between two parties, where one man fled the location and […]
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash has shut down an area of Groton Monday afternoon. City of Groton police say the Clarence B. Sharp Highway is closed between Rainville Avenue and Meridian Street. Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – The northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike is back open Tuesday afternoon after wires fell across the road. Berlin police said the road was closed at the Berlin-Newington town line. Police had asked drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Follow traffic updates...
A crash has closed South Main Street in West Hartford on Tuesday morning. Police said South Main Street is closed between Boulevard and Park Road after a car crashed into a pole. At this time, authorities said the road is closed so Eversource can work on the pole. No serious...
STAFFORD — A fire erupted at a home at 26 Quinn St. on Thursday afternoon, according to the town’s Fire Marshal office. It is currently unknown whether anyone is injured or how damaged the building is, town fire officials said. Firefighters were still on the scene fighting the...
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lightning struck near the Waterford High School auditorium, police said. Waterford police said that they and the fire department responded to the school on Thursday morning after a storm passed through the area. The strike set off a fire alarm. Police reported that all students and...
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a father and his young son Hamden Thursday morning. Acting Police Chief Timothy Wydra said officers responded to the report of a crash on Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue around 8:30 a.m. One vehicle was located at the scene, […]
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the rest of Thursday looks pretty good. Here's his Thursday noon forecast for the rest of the week. Meteorologist Scot Haney said the afternoon looks good. Here is his Thursday mid-morning forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked heavy rain, thunder and lighting on...
One person has died from a recent head-on collision that happened in Townsend, authorities said. Police responded to the crash near the intersection of Route 119 (Main Street) and Route 13 around 5:35 p.m. on Monday, June 6, Townsend Police said. Upon arrival, officers found seven people injured from the...
CANTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Canton Police Department is using an online tool to help pump the brakes on crime. Canton Police Chief Christopher Arciero says they are making an effort to put a stop to reckless drivers in their town. “We just want to make people aware that they...
State police say one person died and two others were injured in a weekend crash on Interstate 84 in Danbury. According to investigators, 77-year-old Mariano Canales-Hernandez was hit just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes near exit 4
NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - A man from New York faces home invasion and other charges after state police said he forced his way into a home in Norfolk. Dylan Fellows, 33, of Hillsdale, NY, was charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. Troopers said they responded to...
Comments / 1