CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 8, 2022, there are currently 2,272 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been four deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,997 deaths attributed to COVID-19. “We are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians and extend deepest condolences to these grieving families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to stop the spread of this disease, including scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination or booster for yourself and all eligible family members.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO