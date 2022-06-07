ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams HC Sean McVay 'wasn't too nervous' during Aaron Donald retirement talk

By Victor Barbosa
 2 days ago
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay insists he didn't overreact to the Aaron Donald retirement talk. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams ended a lengthy stalemate on Monday on a new deal that will keep the star defensive tackle with the team for at least the next two seasons. On Tuesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed the media and discussed what it's been like with Donald's uncertainty looming overhead, ever since the team won Super Bowl LVI in February.

The 31-year-old Donald created buzz last week when he said he'd be "at peace" with his career if no deal was reached. McVay said last week that negotiations were "trending in the right direction."

Donald is coming off a 2021 season in which he recorded a career-high 84 tackles, along with 25 quarterback hits, 12.5 sacks, four passes defensed and four forced fumbles. He has only missed two games during his career (both in 2017) and is fourth among all active players in tackles for loss with 150.

