The Carolina Panthers have a new TV broadcast partner

For at least the next five years Queen City News — Charlotte’s Fox affiliate — will be the official television partner and flagship TV station of the Carolina Panthers.

On Tuesday, the Panthers announced the multi-year agreement with WJZY, which gives the station broadcasting rights to the Panthers’ three preseason games in the Charlotte market. Queen City News’ sports show “Charlotte Sports Live” will also produce a variety of Panthers-related content including pre- and postgame shows.

“The Panthers are excited to introduce Queen City News as an official television partner and the flagship television station of the Carolina Panthers,” Jake Burns, Chief Commercial Officer for the Carolina Panthers said in a statement. “Queen City News is a leader in sports programming in the Carolinas with its award-winning ‘Charlotte Sports Live’ show, and the station’s commitment to the market and the amount of local news and sports programming ensures that our fans will have access to more television content than ever before.”

This deal makes Queen City News the exclusive television partner of the Panthers.

The deal also awards Queen City News additional signage throughout Bank of America Stadium during Panthers home games as in-game activations that will feature personalities from the station. The Panthers and Queen City News will also collaborate on community outreach projects and other charitable events.

WSOC/WAXN previously served as the Panthers’ official television partner and flagship station from 2019 until this past season. This new deal with Queen City News is a five-year agreement.

“’Charlotte Sports Live’ has given the Queen City a new outlet to enjoy in our growing sports city. Now with this new partnership with the Panthers, Fox Charlotte is going to be able to give fans the high-powered Panthers coverage they deserve,” Sports Executive Producer Christian Audesirk said in a statement. “We can’t wait to show fans all the new shows we have planned in conjunction with the team.”