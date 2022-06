A suspect remains on the run in connection with the discovery of a chop shop in northeastern Hall County earlier this week. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 7, contacted the Hall County Sheriff’s Office about a motorcycle driver who fled from an attempted traffic stop on GA 365 the night before. They believed the suspect, identified as Henry Parker Whitley, 31, was at a residence on Tribble Gap Road, located in Hall County just past the Habersham County line.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO