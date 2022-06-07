Jim Seals dead at 80: Seals and Crofts singer of 70s soft-rock fame leaves behind wife and three children

JIM Seals, of Seals and Crofts duo, has died at the age of 80.

Seals and Croft was a popular 1970s band that spawned hits such as Summer Breeze and Diamond Girl.

Jim Seals and Dash Crofts of the rock and roll group "Seals And Crofts" pose for a portrait Credit: Getty

Several family members confirmed Jim's death as they left tributes for him online.

His cousin, Brady Seals, a former member of the country band Little Texas, said in a statement Monday night, "I just learned that James ‘Jimmy’ Seals has passed. “My heart just breaks for his wife Ruby and their children. Please keep them in your prayers. What an incredible legacy he leaves behind.”

Jim was in the band with Dash Crofts, who also played the guitar while singing vocals.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

His cause of death has not been revealed.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.