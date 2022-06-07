ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jim Seals dead at 80: Seals and Crofts singer of 70s soft-rock fame leaves behind wife and three children

By Brittany Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

JIM Seals, of Seals and Crofts duo, has died at the age of 80.

Seals and Croft was a popular 1970s band that spawned hits such as Summer Breeze and Diamond Girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gjcie_0g3LFilZ00
Jim Seals and Dash Crofts of the rock and roll group "Seals And Crofts" pose for a portrait Credit: Getty

Several family members confirmed Jim's death as they left tributes for him online.

His cousin, Brady Seals, a former member of the country band Little Texas, said in a statement Monday night, "I just learned that James ‘Jimmy’ Seals has passed. “My heart just breaks for his wife Ruby and their children. Please keep them in your prayers. What an incredible legacy he leaves behind.”

Jim was in the band with Dash Crofts, who also played the guitar while singing vocals.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9XhN_0g3LFilZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jF3aI_0g3LFilZ00

His cause of death has not been revealed.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jim Seals Dies: Seals & Crofts Singer-Songwriter Who Had Hits With “Summer Breeze” & “Diamond Girl” Was 80

Click here to read the full article. Jim Seals, the singer-songwriter-guitarist who scored Top 10 pop hits with “Diamond Girl,” “Summer Breeze” and “Get Closer” as one half of the soft-rock duo Seals & Crofts, died Monday. He was 80. His cousin, Brady Seals of the country band Little Texas, confirmed the news on social media but offered no details. Jim Seals already was a music veteran when he teamed with longtime off-and-on bandmate Dash Crofts to form Seals & Crofts in 1969. The Texas natives had met in local bands during the 1950s, and both moved to Los Angeles to join...
NFL
musictimes.com

Jim Seals Cause of Death Mysterious: Seals & Crofts Singer Dead at 80

Jim Seals, a singer popularly known for being the songwriter and guitarist of the popular soft-rock duo Seals & Crofts, has passed away at the age of 80. His cousin, Little Texas member Brady Seals, confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account. "I just learned that James "Jimmy" Seals...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Seals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals And Crofts#Celebrity News#Sun Online#Theussun
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, harassed woman for four years from age of 12 as he sent undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordered unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day

A teenage boy harassed a woman for four years, from when he was just 12, sending undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordering unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, began turning up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
Lefty Graves

Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman sparks horror after sharing what a $4,000-a-month apartment in New York City looks like

A woman has sparked outrage and horror after revealing the small size of an apartment she toured in New York City, which was charging $4,000 a month in rent.In a recent video posted to TikTok, Charlotte, @charlottesaround, could be seen entering an apartment. When she opened the door, however, it hit the stove as she walked in, with the TikToker then documenting the cramped layout of the home.“Reality of NYC apartment hunting and the absurd prices,” the text over the video reads. “Imagine paying $4,000 per month to get whacked with the door anytime you use the stove and someone...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WAVY News 10

Andy Griffith Show actress passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
CELEBRITIES
People

Cause of Death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Requires 'More Investigation': Medical Examiner

The spokesperson for the L.A. Coroner's Office is still investigating the details surrounding the death of Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner. "Cause of death is deferred," the spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Lucky mum who thought she'd pocketed $1,300 in lotto is left shocked when she discovers she won $1.3MILLION: 'I went all jittery'

A young mother was chuffed after thinking she had won $1,300 in a lotto draw, only to realise after taking a closer look that she'd actually scored $1.3million. The woman from Mackay in North Queensland had one of four division one winning entries in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw, with the other three also taking home the same amount.
LOTTERY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
476K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy