Philadelphia, PA

Trudy Haynes, first Black TV reporter in Philly dies at 95

WHYY
WHYY
 2 days ago
CBS3 Eyewitness News has reported that Trudy Haynes, whose hiring there in 1965 made her the first Black television reporter in Philadelphia, has died at 95. The station said...

WPG Talk Radio

Philadelphia Broadcasting Legend & Trailblazer Has Passed Away

We learned from a fellow Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia member, Sandee Bengel that broadcasting legend and trailblazer Trudy Haynes has passed away at the age of 95. Ms. Haynes, who was born on November 23, 1926 made broadcasting history in August, 1965 as Philadelphia and The Delaware Valley’s first African-American television reporter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Ep. 3: Who is Franny?

It’s time to answer one of the most important questions in this story: Who is Franny Price? The LGBTQ community is polarized on this one. Some people say the former head of Philly Pride Presents hoarded control, and left the city hanging without a Pride festival instead of responding to their calls for change. But others say that for decades, she worked hard to make a humble celebration into an empire. On this episode, we’ll try to get to the truth of Franny. We’ll unpack her history in Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, and her vision for Pride. You’ll hear from some of her closest friends and allies — and figure out what to make of the woman who ran Philly Pride for decades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

New podcast highlights the journey of Philadelphia shooting survivor

A trauma surgeon who operates on gunshot victims is also looking at how journalism can better serve survivors. Last weekend, three people were killed and eleven were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Queen’s Village neighborhood. In the hours following the event, news outlets began sharing information of the victims killed in the attack.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Trudy Haynes
PhillyBite

Top 18 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But, if you haven't tried Philadelphia cheesesteaks before, you might be interested in trying one of these restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Kevin Hart's Reality Check Tour To Stop In Philadelphia This Fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kevin Hart is coming to Philadelphia for a hometown performance this fall. The North Philly native announced his latest tour called Reality Check will include a stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 7. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) Tickets go on sale Friday. Hart also has two shows scheduled in Atlantic City in July.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

The New Oval XP Urban Oasis Opens in Philly on June 16

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, with Welcome America, introduces the reimagination of The Oval XP, Presented by Our People Entertainment. The Oval XP transforms a public parking lot into Philadelphia’s largest outdoor urban oasis where locals and visitors alike can enjoy eight acres of food and beverage, art, music and entertainment, wellness experiences, and free special event programming. The Oval XP officially opens to the public on Thursday, June 16, 2022, bringing a renewed sense of energy to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The Oval XP will be open Wednesday through Sunday through August 21, 2022, extending its seasonal run from six to eleven weeks this summer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Le Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia Preview Party 2022

This year Philly PR girl Kate Marlys came up with the fantastic idea of having a fashion show. Philadelphia Fashion Incubator executive director Elissa Bloom pulled together and moderated a fashion show showcasing white collection outfits by Philadelphia Incubator Alumni and designers Jovan O'Connor, Terese Sydonna, Madelange LaRoche, la' Agra – Rekha Ananthpillai, Wear to Wall - Shelby Donnelly, Granate Pret - Annina King, Victoria Wright, Sew Elevated - Nicole Muhammad, Ann Luchade - Retania Ann. Brian Thomas Cawley and Macy's hosted this event.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

