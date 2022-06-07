Trudy Haynes, first Black TV reporter in Philly dies at 95

It’s time to answer one of the most important questions in this story: Who is Franny Price? The LGBTQ community is polarized on this one. Some people say the former head of Philly Pride Presents hoarded control, and left the city hanging without a Pride festival instead of responding to their calls for change. But others say that for decades, she worked hard to make a humble celebration into an empire. On this episode, we’ll try to get to the truth of Franny. We’ll unpack her history in Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, and her vision for Pride. You’ll hear from some of her closest friends and allies — and figure out what to make of the woman who ran Philly Pride for decades.

