Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls man arrested for abusing one-month-old

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
newschannel6now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Monday for allegedly abusing a one-month-old baby. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Seymour Road on May 30 for an allegation...

www.newschannel6now.com

Comments / 9

yoyo
2d ago

Bail $20,000? They have footage of him shoving his fingers in a baby's mouth and his bail is only $20,000???

Reply
3
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man arrested for murder of 19-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Thursday for the murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Officers found 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford dead in a home on Deer Park Way. She was 32 weeks pregnant. WFPD said Wofford’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Paul Chandler, was also on scene when police arrived. They add Chandler and Wofford had an argument earlier in the residence.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Police investigating shooting in SW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a person was wounded on Thursday in a shooting. Police say they were sent to the area of SW 16th and Wisconsin where they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the back. The man was...
LAWTON, OK
koxe.com

Missing Breckenridge, Texas Woman Found in Oklahoma City

BRECKENRIDGE – According to information shared by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department through social media, a missing Breckenridge woman has been found in Oklahoma City. The statement reads – “On June 8, 2022 Bonnie Lucas was located in Oklahoma City after being reported missing. She has been reunited with family and is under the care of medical professionals. As we celebrate the news that she is now safe, the family is requesting privacy as her disappearance is still under investigation. If anyone reading this feels alone, scared, or lost, we encourage you to keep pushing forward and never lose hope.”
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
newschannel6now.com

Second arrest made in connection with murder of WF teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department announced Tuesday a second arrest made in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead last Wednesday. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims of Wichita Falls was identified as the second suspect. He was charged with capital murder and his bond...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Police respond to pin-in accident on Jacksboro Hwy.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a pin-in accident on the 5400 block of Jacksboro Hwy. on Wednesday. It appeared to be a one-car collision with a power line, according to News Channel 6 crews at the scene. Officials said that one person was...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KIXS FM 108

Hangry Man Attacks Children After Refusing To Go Get Texas Tacos

One thing you don't mess with in Texas is a man's tacos, or maybe his ability to go get some. This holds true with one man, Jesus Perfecto Cordova, of Grandfield, Oklahoma. Cordova was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday, June 5, 2022, after things spiraled out of control in his family members and refused his one simple request: get the man some tacos.
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old. According to a release from the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Gang Task Force and Tactical United served a capital murder arrest warrant in the 1600 block of Keeler and arrested 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims. A […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
olneyenterprise.com

Teens cited in Orbeez gunbattle

Three more teens received citations for disorderly conduct for participating in a fake gunbattle with toy gel-ball guns that frightened patrons and staff at Stewart’s Food Store May 28, just days after a mass school shooting in Uvalde, Olney Police Chief Dan Birbeck said. A 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds...
OLNEY, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD releases Click It or Ticket campaign results

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department released the results of their Click It or Ticket Memorial Day campaign on Thursday. Officers were out looking for seat belt violations for about two weeks. WFPD officials released the following campaign data:. Seat Belt Violations - 177. Child Seat...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
106.3 The Buzz

In Not Shocking News, Changes Coming to Wichita Falls Scooters After Complaints

I would have bet every penny in my bank account that something like this would have happened to these scooters. I'm letting folks know right now, if you enjoy these scooters in downtown Wichita Falls, you better speak up. This is just the beginning of the end (in my opinion), for you to enjoy riding these things in downtown Wichita Falls. Honestly, in my experience the past few months driving downtown. I have not had any problems with scooter drivers. I have had way more issues with people blowing through red lights on their bicycles downtown than someone riding these scooters.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Sorry Wichita Falls, This Dude Is Not Giving Away Free Diapers

Listen parents, I know the thought of free diapers for those babies is too good to pass up, but this is a SCAM!. I really didn't think I needed to write this story, but it looks like I do. I have sadly seen FIVE of my friends share this similar link over the past week and I can't take it anymore. It looks like we have some fine folks from Zimbabwe trying to scam Wichita Falls citizens. They're using trading posts pages to do so.
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls residents to host gun rally at courthouse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After the mass shooting in Uvalde, one of the main topics on people’s minds is gun legislation. Now, the topic is being talked about on a wider scale in Texoma, with two gun rallies that share the same idea. The organizers believe the rallies...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTEN.com

Infant run over and killed in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that a one-year-old child was run over and killed in Marshall County on Friday evening. The incident happened when Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a driver and four passengers backed out of a private drive onto Back Street, about seven miles south of Kingston.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a motorcycle involved in a wreck on Kemp Saturday night has died. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the driver, identified as 40-year-old Justin Feliciano, was pronounced deceased at United Regional just before 8 p.m. Around 7:30 p.m., WFPD officers responded to the 2500 block of […]
newschannel6now.com

New urgent care clinic opens in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new urgent care clinic opened it’s doors Thursday morning in Wichita Falls. Integrity Urgent Care already has 11 other locations across Texas. Medical director Eddy Dark talked about why someone might go to an urgent care clinic instead of the emergency room. “We...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD introduce new program called SafeCam

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The new addition will help police stop crime a lot faster, but for it to work, detectives need your home surveillance. The new program is called SafeCam and allows police departments across the country to get better access of crime footage. “Is a voluntary program where our citizens and the city […]

