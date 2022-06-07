ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gareth Bale tipped for shock Rangers transfer by club legend Ally McCoist.. because Scotland has ‘the best golf courses’

By Ian Tuckey
 2 days ago

FOR a golf nut like Gareth Bale, Scotland is known for its links. So how about this one - the Wales legend mixing the ranges with Rangers?

The Real Madrid outcast - reportedly targeted by Spurs, Newcastle, Southampton Cardiff City and various MLS clubs - needs a larger slice of regular football to keep him sharp for this winter's World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lT0mL_0g3LFTTY00
Gareth Bale would surely be all smiles if he headed to a club north of the border, given the country's vast array of picturesque golf courses Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUaul_0g3LFTTY00
Wales are heading to Qatar in the World Cup, thanks to Gareth Bale's free-kick, but hios club destination is less clear Credit: Alamy

And Ibrox legend Ally McCoist has put down a flagstick for the Scottish giants to out-hit Bale's host of other admirers with a summer offer - because of Scotland's amazing golf courses!

There's a fair way to go before the 32-year-old has to decide - as he will only depart Real once his contract expires on June 30.

But ex-Tartan Army poacher McCoist pitched in strongly for his old club.

He told talkSPORT: 'If I was Rangers, I'd go offer him something as well.

'Listen, he's at a stage in his life he wants to enjoy himself. We all know he's a big golf fan, we've got the best golf courses.

"I'd bring him up here and say. 'Look, have a year up here'. The fans will love him, absolutely love him."

Bale's former teams Tottenham and Southampton are said to be monitoring his situation.

And moneybags Newcastle are the other Premier League club talked about for the 103-cap star to put down a marker by showing he's still a top-level performer in domestic football.

But McCoist reckons it might be worth a flutter on Bale's putter ending up north of the border or across the pond.

The 59-year-old said: "He's at the stage now, would America be an option?

"It looks like he's a period where he wants to enjoy the last two or three years of his playing career.

"And that's what I want it to be. I don't want him to fizzle out as a bit-part player coming on for half an hour."

The only certainty seems Bale being not quite ready for the 19th hole.

After his deflected free-kick sunk Ukraine in the play-off to send Wales to the World Cup for the first time since 1958, he confirmed he won't retire.

