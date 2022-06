When COVID-19 first struck in late spring of 2020, traditional supply chains that served everything from household cleaning supplies to dairy, meats, and cereals were left struggling in its wake. The pandemic's impact, and the fallout, were such that FMI: The Food Industry Association executive director David Fikes said, "Never before in the recent past of our nation have we been forced to confront the magnitude of abrupt changes that COVID-19 circumstances foisted upon us all," per Supermarket News. He continued, "So the food industry — an industry that over the past few decades has become quite accustomed to confronting and addressing disruptions — suddenly found itself facing an unprecedented disruption."

