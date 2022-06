ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is on track to surpass the number of homicides seen on average each year. According to Police Chief David Zack, APD typically investigates nine or 10 homicides each year. Just six months into 2022, there have been eight homicides within city limits – six of which involved a firearm, and several took place within a short time span.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO