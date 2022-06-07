ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawattamie County, IA

Iowa primary voters will find some changes today

By Zach Williamson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwBAF_0g3LFJtW00

The Nebraska gubernatorial primary elections took place four weeks ago. Now, it's time for Iowa voters to hit the polls.

3 News Now reporter, Zach Williamson was live at a polling place in Pottawattamie County, the Peace Church of the Brethren on 26th and Avenue E in Council Bluffs. In fact, it’s where Williamson will vote in the 2022 primary election.

For many in western Iowa, polling places have changed because of redistricting after the 2020 census.

Those voting in person on Tuesday should be sure to double-check where their polling place is before heading out the door. Polls will close at 8 p.m. and not 9 p.m. as in the past.

“If you are in line by 8 p.m. You are okay. If you are late to get in line they will shut you off and you can't vote,” said Melvyn Houser, Pottawattamie County auditor and election commissioner.

Voters in Iowa must have an ID; whether that's a driver's license, state-issued ID, military or tribal ID, or a voter ID card.

Absentee ballots must be returned to a drop box before 8 p.m. in Council Bluffs and are available outside the Pottawattamie County courthouse. The last day to complete absentee ballots in person was Monday. Voters can bring that ballot into a polling place and get a new one for in-person voting on Tuesday.

To find a polling place visit: voterready.iowa.gov

