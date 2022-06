WEST CHESTER COVID-19 cases in Chester County and in Pennsylvania have been slowly rising, new data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health indicates. COVID-19 trends can vary across communities that is why it is important to use the CDCs community level tracker website to see the risk of COVID-19 by county and find recommendations to prevent spreading the virus, Department of Health Acting Secretary and Physician General Dr Denise Johnson said. We have access to the right tools to fight the spread of COVID-19 like wearing a mask and getting tested. Regardless of what community level, we know getting fully vaccinated and boosted offers the best protection against this virus.

