I spent a recent weekend in Portsmouth, N.H., a tastefully settled community secure in its historic and culinary allure along the New England seacoast, but a community deeply wounded by the death of a schoolchild, not, directly, from the mass slaughter in a Texas school earlier in May, but the random and wanton murder of one of their own, an 8-year-old third-grader who was simply riding in a car with his family.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 17 HOURS AGO