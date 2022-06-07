ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journalist and Indigenous Official Missing in Lawless Section of Amazon

By Max Daly
Vice
Vice
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A British journalist and indigenous affairs expert who disappeared in Brazil’s Amazon went missing in a remote and lawless part of the rainforest that has become a “hotbed of illegal activity” notorious for drug traffickers and illegal miners. Dom Phillips, who writes for the Guardian and...

#Amazonas#Lawless#Gold Mining#British#Guardian#Brazilian#Bbc News
