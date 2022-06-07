Journalist and Indigenous Official Missing in Lawless Section of Amazon

Anti-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad has a pattern of exaggeration and misrepresentation. The organization and its founder, Tim Ballard, have, over the years, depicted themselves as the heroes of daring rescues they had nothing to do with; undertaken blundering, failed missions on the advice of a psychic; and distanced themselves from QAnon even as Ballard appeared at a fringe conference where Lin Wood made the shape of a Q in the air. One specific incident demonstrated their particular pattern of exaggeration: While Ballard claimed that OUR had gotten trafficking victims American visas and into college, in fact the women entered the U.S. under a non-visa program, making their path to citizenship far more uncertain, and participated in a brief training program, after which OUR staged a graduation ceremony for them—which was of course heavily filmed and promoted. Even OUR’s sister organization, the Nazarene Fund—at the time headed by Ballard—heavily overstated its role in a widely-publicized effort to get Afghanistan’s girls’ national soccer team out of the country during the shambolic departure of U.S. troops last fall, according to people who were involved.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO