State responsibility is ultimately behind Navy's culvert work

By Bernie JMW Fleming, Bremerton
 2 days ago

Give credit where credit is due. The Navy is a benign observer. Reading the article "Salmon embracing new bridge, habitat on Indian Island" (Kitsap Sun, June 6) may lead one to believe the Navy is leading culvert replacement, and hence salmon enhancement. Not so!

Culvert replacement in Washington State is required by the 2013 U.S. District Court ruling by Judge Ricardo Martinez in United States vs. Washington.

Washington state taxpayers are paying the majority by far of this reconstruction. As I said before, the Navy is a benign observer. It is a well known fact among naturalists that military reservations protect many endangered species. That is the nature of a military reservation, including several in this state. However, the Navy is not actively replacing the existing culverts in this state. That responsibility has been delegated to Washington State.

In fact, in 1944 the Navy actually built and is responsible for the culvert and railroad grade impacting the major restoration of Dickerson Creek. As an aside, the original culvert at the Dickerson Creek grade was insufficient (even by Navy standards) so another was added along with a "fish ladder." The culverts on Dickerson were installed by the Navy on federal land. They are inviolate.

After you read the article remember that the state, by federal judicial order, is replacing those culverts. Also, consider the costs when you drive by the construction project on Highway 3 by Chico Creek.

Give kudos to the state of Washington, not the Navy. By the way, I am a retired vet.

IN THIS ARTICLE
