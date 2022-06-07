ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville musicians to host benefit concert for Ukraine on June 25

By Staff Reports
Times-News
 2 days ago
Members of the Hendersonville music community will join together on Saturday, June 25 for a “Stand with Ukraine” benefit concert.

The concert runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. June 25 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 900 Blythe St. in Hendersonville. Tickets are $25.

The concert will feature guest speakers along with performances by well-known Western North Carolina artists Aaron Burdett, Mare Carmody & Ellen Trnka, Tom Fisch, Jeff Michels Folkadelic Jam and special Ukranian guest performer Yulia (Julia) Kashirets, according to a news release.

Produced by John Ariatti and Tom Fisch, all proceeds from the concert will go to The International Rescue Committee (www.rescue.org) and Razom (razomforukraine.org).

The International Rescue Committee's team has quickly deployed to neighboring Poland, where it is working with partners to assist arriving refugees. The members of the team are also working with partners inside Ukraine, supporting the evacuation of women and children and providing emergency aid to people who had to flee their homes, the release says.

Razom (which means "together" in Ukrainian) is working with volunteers and partners in the U.S., Poland and Ukraine to address the emergency medical needs of people in Ukraine. Their focus is on getting tactical medical kits (first aid) to the people who need them. To effectively distribute these supplies quickly, they are also providing certain non-medical supplies that enable the distribution of the aid through accurate communication and navigation.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased online at hendersonvilleconcertforukraine.eventbrite.com. For those who can’t attend and would like to donate, checks can be made out to Razom, Inc. or International Rescue Committee, to Concert For Ukraine, PO Box 271 Flat Rock, NC 28731. For questions email hvilleconcertforukarine@gmail.com.

