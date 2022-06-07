ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for leaders of compassion, not hate

By Helen Hoover, Kingston
People are grieving again over the loss of precious children from gun violence. Motives are still being searched. How could an 18-year-old be so filled with the strong emotion of hate?

Hate speech and actions are so rampant these days. Like Putin, some of the hate is based on fear.

More heroes in our country are needed — more leaders and models of compassion and understanding of others. We need to look for and vote for these candidates in the election this year.

Today’s youth are searching for leaders  that understand, honestly communicate, and care for them and their futures.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Vote for leaders of compassion, not hate

