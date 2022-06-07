Perseverance theme of Perryville High School graduation

PERRYVILLE — Approximately 175 Perryville High School Class of 2022 members received their diplomas Friday night during their graduation ceremony — which, according to most of the commencement speakers, is a remarkable accomplishment considering that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted most of their time as PHS students.

PHS Principal Theodore Boyer told the Class of 2022 graduates from the podium that he was proud of how they soldiered through after the pandemic shut down all public schools in March 2020 — their sophomore year — before the new-norm of virtual learning at home. The pandemic halted school sports and other extracurricular activities. Even when those students returned to school in September for their senior year, he noted, they had to wear protective masks.

“You are tough,” Boyer complimented the graduates at one point, after reviewing how they persevered through virtual learning when it would have been understandably easy to quit.

Cooper Meekins, the PHS Class of 2022 salutatorian, told the crowd from the podium that he and his fellow graduates had only one normal year of high school — and that was when they were intimidated freshmen who had been “thrown into a brand new school with some of the students being giants with beards.”

Meekins and his classmates lost the last half of their sophomore year and all of their junior year because of virtual learning, before returning to school some eight months ago in protective masks, he noted.

But the less-than-ideal situation made Meekins and his classmates more resilient. “Students HAD to learn to be independent and basically had to teach themselves the content. COVID challenged our discipline and the year marched on,” Meekins said.

Toward the end of his speech, Meekins summarized, “We have struggled and we have made sacrifices. We have endured and we have made it through high school. We now have the heart that is strong enough to make it through any obstacle. We now have to take all of the past misfortune and let it empower us and push us forward.”

Evan Miller, the PHS Class of 2022 valedictorian, told the crowd from the podium that the pandemic forced he and his fellow students to “adapt to ever-changing situations, as well as be isolated during the most socially influential years of our lives.”

He, too, believes that struggle made them stronger.

“Yet here we are today, walking across the stage, receiving our diplomas despite all that has happened in the recent past. The ability to prevail over all these challenges and still succeed is something we will carry with us throughout the rest of our lives, because if you can survive online school for over a year, I think you’ll do fine overcoming most challenges in the future,” Miller said.