Port Huron, MI

Key witness fails to attend evidentiary hearing for woman convicted of 2014 murder in Port Huron

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago

A key witness failed to attend an evidentiary hearing for a woman convicted of a 2014 murder in Port Huron, causing the hearing to be put on hold.

Patricia Maceroni, the attorney for Judy Higley-Zuehlke, filed a motion in January to request either her client's conviction be vacated and she be granted a new trial or an evidentiary hearing be scheduled based on newly discovered evidence.

Higley-Zuehlke was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges for the murder of John Allen in Port Huron.

Maureen Thorpe and Cassandra Ross testified at trial that Higley-Zuehlke admitted to killing Allen while they were housed with her at the St. Clair County jail. Late last year, the two witnesses provided signed affidavits that Higley-Zhuehlke did not confess to them, Maceroni's motion said.

West ordered the two witnesses to attend the hearing in person, denying a motion to allow Thorpe, who lives in Florida, to appear via Zoom.

The evidentiary hearing was held Tuesday. Thorpe, who had been subpoenaed to attend, did not show up for the hearing. Frank Simasko, the attorney who was appointed by the court to represent Thorpe due to the potential for perjury, said Thorpe has an outstanding warrant for her arrest in Michigan.

“I gave her truthful and accurate legal advice as to what would likely happen if she came back to Michigan," Simasko said.

Maceroni argued there is no case law that states the subpeona would not be valid outside Michigan, and requested that St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Michael West order a contempt of court order to summon Thorpe.

West said there is no case law to suggest a subpeona would be valid outside of Michigan. He said he would issue a written opinion on the matter.

“I have no jurisdiction over (Thorpe), she is not subject to Michigan process," West said.

The two witnesses also stated in their recent affidavits that they read through Higley-Zuehlke's personal paperwork and police reports before talking to police, which they denied doing at trial, the motion states.

When questioned by Maceroni at the hearing, Ross said she bunked with Higley-Zuehlke and Thorpe at the St. Clair County jail in spring 2014.

While Higley-Zuehlke was out of her cell, Ross began reading the police report stashed under Higley-Zuehlke's mattress. When she saw the charges involved a death, Thorpe took the police report and began reading it aloud, Ross said.

"If Maureen Thorpe in fact testified that she had not gone through the police reports in Judy's paperwork that would be a lie, correct?" Maceroni asked.

"Correct," Ross said.

Ross said Higley-Zuehlke never told her she killed Allen.

"I never heard that woman say she murdered that man," Ross said.

Private investigator Eric McCue said he was hired to track down Thorpe and conduct the interview that led to the affidavit. In the interview, Thorpe admitted to looking through Higley-Zuehlke's police reports, but testified at trial that she did not.

Higley-Zuehlke is in prison serving a sentence of 26 to 55 years after she was convicted of second-degree murder, lying to a police officer, concealing death of an individual and tampering with evidence.

She was first tried and convicted in October 2014, but that conviction was set aside and a new trial ordered after DNA from Robert Glene Card Jr., a trial witness at the time, was identified on a possible murder weapon. Higley-Zuehlke was tried and convicted a second time in January 2017.

Card was tried and convicted in July 2017 on a charge of second-degree murder.

Allen's body was found by his brother on Feb 3, 2014, in  his home at 910 St. Clair St., Port Huron.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

DETROIT, MI
