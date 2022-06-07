ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Germany vs England: How to Watch Or Live Stream | UEFA Nations League - Watch Manchester United Centre-Back Harry Maguire

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

The England National Team travelled to Munich for their UEFA Nations League group stages fixture on Tuesday, here are the details of when and how to watch the international clash.

Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire will be in England's starting eleven as they look to recover from their shocking defeat (1-0) to Hungary on Saturday the 4th.

Harry Maguire with England National Team

IMAGO / Sportimage

On the other side, Hansi Flick's Germany could not get the three points from Italy making it a 1-1 in Bologna on their first fixture for their UEFA Nations League participation.

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the international clash, if you are in for a great football match now that the Premier League has come to an end.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off: 7:45pm

Germany

Kick-off: 8:45pm

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT

Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT

Australia

Kick-off: 5:45am AEDT

Latin America

Col-Ecu-Peru: 1:45pm

Chile-Bolivia-Ven: 2:45pm

Brazil-Arg-Par-Uru: 3:45pm

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Channel 4.

For viewers in Germany, the match can be watched on ZDF.

For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV .

For viewers in Latin America, the game will be on ESPN or Star+ Latin America.

For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN and the Fubo Sports Network.

Viewers in Australia can tune on on Optus Sport.

BBC

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini's fraud and embezzlement trial to begin in Switzerland

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, once the two most powerful men in world football, go on trial in Switzerland on Wednesday accused of fraud. Swiss prosecutors claim that a 2011 payment of 2m Swiss francs (£1.6m) made by Blatter, former president of world football's governing body Fifa, to Platini, ex-president of the European equivalent Uefa, was unlawful.
UEFA
BBC

Godfrey aims for return to England squad

Ben Godfrey is determined to "make enough noise" to get himself back into the England squad. The 24-year-old missed the end of the season with a thigh injury and his first priority is making sure he stays fit enough to play a key role in Frank Lampard's first full season in charge at Goodison Park.
SPORTS
United Transfer Room

