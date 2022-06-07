Germany vs England: How to Watch Or Live Stream | UEFA Nations League - Watch Manchester United Centre-Back Harry Maguire
The England National Team travelled to Munich for their UEFA Nations League group stages fixture on Tuesday, here are the details of when and how to watch the international clash.
The England National Team travelled to Munich for their UEFA Nations League group stages fixture on Tuesday, here are the details of when and how to watch the international clash.
Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire will be in England's starting eleven as they look to recover from their shocking defeat (1-0) to Hungary on Saturday the 4th.
On the other side, Hansi Flick's Germany could not get the three points from Italy making it a 1-1 in Bologna on their first fixture for their UEFA Nations League participation.
Here are the details of when and where you can watch the international clash, if you are in for a great football match now that the Premier League has come to an end.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off: 7:45pm
Germany
Kick-off: 8:45pm
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET
Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT
Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT
Australia
Kick-off: 5:45am AEDT
Latin America
Col-Ecu-Peru: 1:45pm
Chile-Bolivia-Ven: 2:45pm
Brazil-Arg-Par-Uru: 3:45pm
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Channel 4.
For viewers in Germany, the match can be watched on ZDF.
For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV .
For viewers in Latin America, the game will be on ESPN or Star+ Latin America.
For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN and the Fubo Sports Network.
Viewers in Australia can tune on on Optus Sport.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon
Comments / 0