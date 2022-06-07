Flood Advisory issued for Broward, Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 02:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * a portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach. * Through this evening * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Recent rainfall accumulations have led to saturated ground across coastal and metro southeast Florida. Additional excessive rainfall could lead to additional flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO