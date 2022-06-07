ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Broward, Miami-Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 15:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 02:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * a portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach. * Through this evening * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Recent rainfall accumulations have led to saturated ground across coastal and metro southeast Florida. Additional excessive rainfall could lead to additional flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 04:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Metro Palm Beach County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * a portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach. * Through this evening * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Recent rainfall accumulations have led to saturated ground across coastal and metro southeast Florida. Additional excessive rainfall could lead to additional flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County, Mainland Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 17:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County; Mainland Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Collier and northern Mainland Monroe Counties through 530 AM EDT At 428 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Carnestown, or near Everglades City, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chokoloskee, Everglades City, Plantation Island, Carnestown, Big Cypress National Preserve, Copeland, Jerome and Deep Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

