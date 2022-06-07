ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Ducks climb into top-10 of On3 Recruiting rankings; USC Trojans No. 1

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Every recruiting site that you’re going to look at is a little bit different. Some sites will rank teams according to their total number of recruits, and reward quantity over quality. Others will look at how many high-end recruits you have in your class, and value that higher than a school who has a class full of 20 3-star players.

While 247Sports may do things one way, the new On3 Recruiting service does things another. They tend to reward teams for getting commitments from blue-chip prospects, even if there are only a handful.

Recently, On3 released their new team rankings for the 2023 class, and there was a shift at the top, which will make a couple of Pac-12 teams pretty happy.

At the top, the USC Trojans took over the No. 1 spot, replacing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Not too far down the list, the Oregon Ducks moved into the top-10, while they are ranked as low as in the mid-20’s according to some other sites.

Here are the full top-10 rankings, according to On3 Recruiting:

USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dr4nQ_0g3LE9Bi00 (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Recruits: 5 5-stars: 2 4-Stars: 4 3-Stars: 1 Recruiting Grade: 93.739

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450thj_0g3LE9Bi00 Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Recruits: 13 5-stars: 1 4-Stars: 11 3-Stars: 1 Recruiting Grade: 93.653

Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URKcI_0g3LE9Bi00 Recruits: 4 5-stars: 1 4-Stars: 3 3-Stars: 0 Recruiting Grade: 92.749

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KNcl_0g3LE9Bi00 Recruits: 10 5-stars: 0 4-Stars: 9 3-Stars: 1 Recruiting Grade: 92.179

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349Tn8_0g3LE9Bi00 Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Recruits: 8 5-stars: 0 4-Stars: 7 3-Stars: 1 Recruiting Grade: 92.092

Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGXiD_0g3LE9Bi00 Recruits: 9 5-stars: 1 4-Stars: 3 3-Stars: 5 Recruiting Grade: 91.981

Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctRju_0g3LE9Bi00 Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Recruits: 5 5-stars: 0 4-Stars: 4 3-Stars: 0 Recruiting Grade: 91.799

Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBWWC_0g3LE9Bi00 Recruits: 6 5-stars: 0 4-Stars: 5 3-Stars: 1 Recruiting Grade: 91.204

Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46RHAO_0g3LE9Bi00 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Recruits: 12 5-stars: 0 4-Stars: 5 3-Stars: 7 Recruiting Grade: 91.204

Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2Tw9_0g3LE9Bi00 Recruits: 6 5-stars: 0 4-Stars: 5 3-Stars: 1 Recruiting Grade: 90.836

1

1

1

1

College Sports
