Oregon Ducks climb into top-10 of On3 Recruiting rankings; USC Trojans No. 1
Every recruiting site that you’re going to look at is a little bit different. Some sites will rank teams according to their total number of recruits, and reward quantity over quality. Others will look at how many high-end recruits you have in your class, and value that higher than a school who has a class full of 20 3-star players.
While 247Sports may do things one way, the new On3 Recruiting service does things another. They tend to reward teams for getting commitments from blue-chip prospects, even if there are only a handful.
Recently, On3 released their new team rankings for the 2023 class, and there was a shift at the top, which will make a couple of Pac-12 teams pretty happy.
At the top, the USC Trojans took over the No. 1 spot, replacing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Not too far down the list, the Oregon Ducks moved into the top-10, while they are ranked as low as in the mid-20’s according to some other sites.
Here are the full top-10 rankings, according to On3 Recruiting:
USC TrojansRecruits: 5 5-stars: 2 4-Stars: 4 3-Stars: 1 Recruiting Grade: 93.739
Notre Dame Fighting IrishRecruits: 13 5-stars: 1 4-Stars: 11 3-Stars: 1 Recruiting Grade: 93.653
Alabama Crimson Tide
Recruits: 4 5-stars: 1 4-Stars: 3 3-Stars: 0 Recruiting Grade: 92.749
Ohio State Buckeyes
Recruits: 10 5-stars: 0 4-Stars: 9 3-Stars: 1 Recruiting Grade: 92.179
Georgia BulldogsRecruits: 8 5-stars: 0 4-Stars: 7 3-Stars: 1 Recruiting Grade: 92.092
Tennessee Volunteers
Recruits: 9 5-stars: 1 4-Stars: 3 3-Stars: 5 Recruiting Grade: 91.981
Texas A&M AggiesRecruits: 5 5-stars: 0 4-Stars: 4 3-Stars: 0 Recruiting Grade: 91.799
Clemson Tigers
Recruits: 6 5-stars: 0 4-Stars: 5 3-Stars: 1 Recruiting Grade: 91.204
Penn State Nittany LionsRecruits: 12 5-stars: 0 4-Stars: 5 3-Stars: 7 Recruiting Grade: 91.204
Oregon Ducks
Recruits: 6 5-stars: 0 4-Stars: 5 3-Stars: 1 Recruiting Grade: 90.836
