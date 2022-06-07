Oregon Ducks climb into top-10 of On3 Recruiting rankings; USC Trojans No. 1

Every recruiting site that you’re going to look at is a little bit different. Some sites will rank teams according to their total number of recruits, and reward quantity over quality. Others will look at how many high-end recruits you have in your class, and value that higher than a school who has a class full of 20 3-star players.

While 247Sports may do things one way, the new On3 Recruiting service does things another. They tend to reward teams for getting commitments from blue-chip prospects, even if there are only a handful.

Recently, On3 released their new team rankings for the 2023 class, and there was a shift at the top, which will make a couple of Pac-12 teams pretty happy.

At the top, the USC Trojans took over the No. 1 spot, replacing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Not too far down the list, the Oregon Ducks moved into the top-10, while they are ranked as low as in the mid-20’s according to some other sites.

Here are the full top-10 rankings, according to On3 Recruiting:

USC Trojans

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

Recruits: 4 5-stars: 1 4-Stars: 3 3-Stars: 0 Recruiting Grade: 92.749

Ohio State Buckeyes

Recruits: 10 5-stars: 0 4-Stars: 9 3-Stars: 1 Recruiting Grade: 92.179

Georgia Bulldogs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Volunteers

Recruits: 9 5-stars: 1 4-Stars: 3 3-Stars: 5 Recruiting Grade: 91.981

Texas A&M Aggies

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers

Recruits: 6 5-stars: 0 4-Stars: 5 3-Stars: 1 Recruiting Grade: 91.204

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks

Recruits: 6 5-stars: 0 4-Stars: 5 3-Stars: 1 Recruiting Grade: 90.836

