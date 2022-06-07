Seattle gets last gasp of 70-degree sunshine before rain arrives

Seattle will see plenty of sunshine Tuesday, with highs in the 70s, before some showers are expected overnight and through early Wednesday morning. — Seattle will see plenty of sunshine Tuesday, with highs in the 70s, before some showers are expected overnight and through early Wednesday morning.

Some areas in the south, especially Chehalis, had a lot of fog Tuesday morning. But, it cleared out and the rest of the day should be mostly sunny.

High pressure settled in, giving us warmer and drier conditions throughout the day, with temperatures in Seattle expected to reach a high of 73 degrees.

The forecast is showing a weak front moving into the area Tuesday night, bringing some showers, but it should clear out just in time for the morning commute Wednesday.

From Thursday, chances of rain will increase, with rain expected in the afternoon and evening. The later part of the week into the weekend looks very wet.

Showers will weaken on Sunday and drier weather is expected on Monday.

High temperatures will be in the 60s on Monday, just a few degrees below normal.

