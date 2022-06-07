Walmart drops coconut milk tied to monkey labor

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has stopped carrying a brand of coconut milk after an investigation revealed that a producer in Thailand used chained and caged monkeys in its production.

PETA Asia conducted two undercover investigations and found that the producer Chaokoh used the monkeys as coconut pickers. The Bentonville-based retailer received over 86,000 emails following the investigation.

The investigation discovered that “when not being forced to pick coconuts or perform in circus-style shows for tourists, the animals were kept tethered, chained to old tires, or confined to cages barely larger than their bodies,” according to a press release.

Over 45,000 stores, including those owned by chains Albertsons, Publix, Wegmans, Target, Food Lion, and Stop & Shop, have cut ties with coconut milk brands that use coconuts picked by monkeys.

A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed to KNWA/FOX24 that the retailer has discontinued selling Chaokoh in stores and online.

