ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Parents Charged in Son’s Murder Were ‘Sick of’ Having CPS Called, Court Docs Allege

By Emily Hernandez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Michigan parents of an 8-year-old autistic boy have been charged with first-degree murder and drug possession after police found the child dead on their couch on May 3, WNDU reported. Brian and Mia Morrow didn’t...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Darth Vader Collectibles ‘Ritualistically’ Placed on Georgia Murder Victim

A murder trial for a son accused of killing his mom and stepfather took a dark twist this week when prosecutors revealed that Darth Vader memorabilia was left on the dead stepfather’s body. Anthony Douglas Shoffner Jr. is on trial for killing Rebecca Lynn Griffin, 46, and Kenneth Griffin, 42, in their Georgia home in March 2020. Prosecutors told the jury that Kenneth’s body was found covered in a blanket, on which sat a Darth Vader statue and coffee mug, as well as a singular cowboy boot. Kenneth’s obituary called him a loyal Star Wars fan but it’s unclear why the collectibles were arranged in such a way. Prosecutors allege Shoffner “ritualistically...placed household items on top of [his victims’] bodies like totems.” A jury has not yet heard what Shoffner’s alleged motive was for the killings but he previously mentioned feeling “ridiculed” by his stepdad, AL.com reports.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
1520 The Ticket

St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Raping, Impregnating Teenage Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teenage girl and impregnating her. Forty-three-year-old Carlos Calachij Gutierrez pleaded guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct for raping the 13-year-old girl. St. Cloud Police responded to a report of child sexual abuse in January and learned...
TheDailyBeast

Gunman Who Zip-Tied Then Killed Wisconsin Judge Dies in Hospital

The man accused of putting a former Wisconsin judge in zip-ties before fatally shooting him in a targeted attack has died from injuries sustained after shooting himself, the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed Tuesday. Douglas Uhde, 56, shot John Roemer, a retired Juneau County Circuit Judge, in Roemer’s New Lisbon home on Friday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. Authorities said Uhde had a hit list of officials who were “part of the judicial system.” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were also on the list, officials said. Roemer had previously sentenced Uhde to six years in prison for weapons offenses, and Uhde’s full criminal record dates back at least twenty years. Uhde was declared brain dead on Saturday and was kept on life support until Tuesday for organ donation, the department said.
WISCONSIN STATE
beckersasc.com

Michigan physician pleads guilty to fraudulent billing, to pay $500K

A Muskegon, Mich., physician has pleaded guilty to billing Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield for services she didn't perform, the U.S. Justice Department said June 7. Soaries Maxine Peterson, MD, 68, admitted she billed for office visits when she was out of state or out of the office...
MUSKEGON, MI
wcbi.com

Three woman facing various fraud charges related to tax returns

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Three women are facing various fraud charges related to tax returns. Erica Sherrod faces 14 counts of fraudulent statements, four counts of fraudulent use of an ID, and one count of computer fraud. Patricia Pratt is charged with five counts of fraudulent statements, four counts...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drug Possession#Cps#Docs#Violent Crime#Michigan Parents Charged#Court Docs Allege#Wndu#Child Protective Services
CBS New York

Tyreke Colon charged with trafficking 42 guns from North Carolina to NYC

NEW YORK -- There has been a major crack in the city's weapons pipeline. An accused guns trafficker has been arrested.As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported, the NYPD hatched an intricate plan to catch the suspect.Tyreke Colon stood in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, formally charged with trafficking 42 guns from North Carolina to New York."This case represents results. It represents success," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.District Attorney Alvin Bragg praised the police for dealing a major blow to the city's "iron pipeline.""Tyreke Colon is charged with more than 40 criminal counts after selling firearms in bulk," Bragg said. "In total,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SCDNReports

Man Wanted for Murder Arrested in Kentucky

Man Wanted for Murder Arrested in KentuckyKentucky Mugshot. A man who was wanted for murder was found and arrested by police in Kentucky. Police were searching for Bradley Miller after he was accused of being involved in his girlfriend’s murder in Tennessee.
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Madison Cawthorn Is Accused of Yet Another Conflict-of-Interest Violation

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the controversial (and outgoing) Republican from North Carolina, appears to have violated a federal conflict-of-interest law after reporting between $290,000 and $950,000 in cryptocurrency trades on Wednesday morning, Business Insider reported. According to the 2012 Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, members of Congress must report financial transactions of more than $1,000 within 45 days. Cawthorn waited almost six months after he bought and sold currency like ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ coin. Cawthorn is already under investigation by the House Committee on Ethics for potential insider-trading violations related to the Let’s Go Brandon coin, and for allegedly having an improper relationship with a staffer. Business Insider reported in May that Cawthorn had waited too long to disclose another slew of crypto trades. At most, Cawthorn could receive a $200 fine, which the House Committee on Ethics could waive. His office didn’t respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

At Least Four Dead After Military Aircraft Crashes in California

A military aircraft crashed near the California-Arizona border Wednesday, and at least four aboard are reportedly dead. Rescue teams are searching for a fifth person on the flight who is still missing, according to the Los Angeles Times. Reports that the aircraft—which went down in Imperial County, California, near Highway 78—may have been carrying nuclear material remain unconfirmed, the newspaper said. “I can confirm that the county is assisting the military with a downed helicopter,” Imperial County spokesperson Gil Rebollar said.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Desantis’ Spokeswoman Registers as Agent of Foreign Politician After DOJ Inquiry

A spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has retroactively registered as an agent of a foreign politician—but only after getting a call from the Department of Justice. Christina Pushaw belatedly disclosed a two-year stint working for Mikheil Saakashvili, who served as Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, after the DOJ contacted her, her attorney told The Washington Post. The DOJ’s request is a standard enforcement mechanism under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, one expert told The Post. In her disclosure, filed Monday, Pushaw wrote that she worked for Saakashvili from 2018 to 2020 and her duties included “perception management, public relations, and preparation and dissemination of informational materials to an international audience, including U.S. persons and entities.” She made $25,000 and had a free six-week stay in an apartment owned by Saakashvili’s associate, her attorney said. Pushaw became DeSantis’ press secretary in mid-2021.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania Recount Shows Oz Beat McCormick by Only 951 Votes

A mandatory Pennsylvania recount in the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat found that Dr. Mehmet Oz beat David McCormick by 951 votes out of 1.3 million cast. McCormick conceded last Friday before the recount was complete, saying that the winner was clear. The results of the recount did not significantly change from the original tall, and both Republican and Democratic election officials in Pennsylvania said that the consistency should bolster public trust in election accuracy. Oz will face John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee, in November’s general election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Liberal-Loathing Juror Forces Mistrial in Trump-Themed Energy Drink CEO’s ‘Build the Wall’ Case

A jury considering whether to convict a Colorado businessman accused of siphoning money from a nonprofit set up to privately construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was thwarted by a lone holdout, who refused to consider the evidence, called his fellow jurors “liberals,” and complained of a “government witch hunt.” The federal judge presiding over the trial declared a mistrial on Tuesday, after the 11 other jurors sent three frustrated notes over several days informing her of the deadlock. Timothy Shea, who Bloomberg News identified as the owner of a company selling MAGA-themed energy drinks marketed as containing “ultra-hydrating liberal tears,” faces conspiracy and falsification of records charges. Shea and his co-conspirators, including Steve Bannon, raised $25 million for their ‘We Build the Wall’ fundraising campaign. But the organizers quietly dipped into the pot for personal expenses, prosecutors have said, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the failed project. Shea is the only member of the conspiracy to stand trial, as Bannon was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump last January, and two other defendants pleaded guilty.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy