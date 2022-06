SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two fishermen from Springfield were rescued from Long Island Sound after their boat had mechanical problems and capsized Tuesday afternoon. According to the East Lyme Police Department, at around 4:37 p.m. a 911 call came in from two people aboard a boat that was taking on water in an area thought to be off Millstone Point, in Niantic Bay. The boat ended up capsizing and they were able to climb on top of the vessel while awaiting help.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO