(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green) Authorities are revealing the identity of the man armed with a hatchet who was shot and killed last week by a Naperville Police Officer. The officer was conducting a traffic stop Friday near Bond Street and McDowell Road when an unrelated vehicle pulled up. Edward Samaan exited that vehicle and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand. The officer shot him and he died at the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO