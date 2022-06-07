ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borderline performs July 1 in Jerseyville

By The Telegraph
 2 days ago
JERSEYVILLE — The second “Journey to Jerseyville Rock the Block" concert is set for 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 1, in Jerseyville City Center featuring Borderline. The new concert series,...

The Telegraph

Coffee show work starts in Bethalto

John Badman|The Telegraph Plumbers were preparing pipes inside the foundation for a new Scooter's Coffee under construction at the corner of Prairie and Illinois 140 in Bethalto Thursday. The busy corner once had a gas station but it had gone unused for a long time. Scooter's currently has a location in Glen Carbon and one nearing completion in Jerseyville. The coffee company is a national franchise with more than 300 locations in 20 states. (John Badman)
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

Nursing reunion set July 16

ALTON — The Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing alumni are planning a reunion on Saturday, July 16, at Alton’s Best Western Premiere Hotel, with registration starting at 11 a.m.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Jerseyville plans #Shopthe618

JERSEYVILLE — Businesses in Jerseyville are promoting a "Shopthe618" campaign 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. The event featuring specials and giveaways is one of three shop local events hosted annually by the #shopthe618 small business group.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Summer STEAM Tour set at 11 libraries

ALTON — The Lifelong Learning Institute in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Office of Online Services and Educational Outreach (OSEO) is partnering with the SIUE STEM Center to offer a Summer STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Tour at 11 libraries that aligns with the iREAD 2022 summer reading program theme.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

"Call and Response" Art Showcase set for Saturday

ALTON - The Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, in Alton. will be hosting the Juneteenth "Call and Response" Art Showcase from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The event will showcase a variety of artwork by African American artists.The community is invited to participate in a "call and response" style writing event. Attendees will conduct a gallery walk and identify a piece of art that "calls" to them and "respond" by composing a poem or other piece of writing. The "call and response" format is an homage to both ekphrastic poetry and the historic call and response form of African American music, church services, and public gatherings. Participants will be invited to share their writing (not mandatory) and learn more about the history of Juneteenth and African American art/artists during a brief presentation. This is a donation-based event; payment to attend not necessary. Donations can be made at https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/event-details/juneteenth-call-response-art-showcase.
ALTON, IL
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Businesses celebrate grand openings around Carlinville Square

The red ribbon and giant scissors were brought out several times in the last week, celebrating grand openings of businesses around Carlinville. In the afternoon of June 3, the ribbon was cut in front of the Collected Boutique on the Carlinville Square. The store celebrated its first birthday as a brick-and-mortar location and held a grand opening for its relocation. The store celebrated with a weekend of sales and treats for customers.
CARLINVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Splash pad reopens in Alton

Larissa Fairfax, 4, of Alton tested the waters at the Alton Splash Pad Tuesday while visiting with her grandmother and sister. The Alton Splash Pad in Riverfront Park opened for the season on Friday after being delayed to allow for the application of a more slip-resistant coating. In addition to the coating, workers had a chance to freshly paint the concrete block portion of the concession and restroom facility.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Carlinville Chamber regroups, sets Super Summer Weekend

CARLINVILLE — The Carlinville Chamber of Commerce has regrouped and is finalizing plans for this year's Super Summer Weekend on July 29-30. “Mayor (Sarah) Oswald and I had a great meeting last year where she laid out her vision for the community in a post-COVID world, and having a strong Chamber of Commerce to promote the business community was of great importance to her,” said Carlinville Chamber of Commerce President Tim Rhodus.
CARLINVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Two buildings on Godfrey Road to come down

GODFREY - Two lonely building set to come down shortly. At the Godfrey Finance Committee meeting Tuesday night, trustees discussed a motion to approve two site readiness grants to Eastland Properties, LLC of St. Louis to demolish two buildings at 5601 Godfrey Road and 5605 Godfrey Road. The grants would be wort $10,000 for each building. In Oct. 2021, Eastland Properties asked the Godfrey village board if it could purchase Halloran Auto Sales, 5601 Godfrey Road. the company wants to purchase the Halloran site to access a parcel behind the building that is connected to the McDonald's property in order to build a new business.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton discusses Amphitheater control Wednesday

Aldermen want more control over what happens at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. At Monday's committee of the whole meeting, aldermen deferred action on a motion to amend the city code. If approved, the commission would require permission from the council to enter into contracts, leases, licensing agreements and other binding commitments. At Wednesday's city council meeting, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert was shocked at the proposal. "If there were major issues with the operation of the amphitheater, it would seem highly unlikely that partners in the business community would continue to invest year after year," Herkert said.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Concert series begins Friday in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD - The Litchfield Park District has announced the 2022 Walton Park Concert series lineup, the first of which is Friday, June 10 at Walton Park, 10207 Niemanville Trail, in Litchfield. All concerts are free to the public and will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. visitors are welcome to bring their own refreshments. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring your lawn chairs and come out and enjoy some live music and dancing. The line up is as follows: June 10: B&B Strings July 8: Chuck Wilson and Friends Aug.12: Retro Rockit Sept. 9: Big Shake Daddies
LITCHFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Clanton selected by Birth to Five

SPRINGFIELD — Birth to Five Illinois has named Keppen Clanton as a regional council manager for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin counties. The new statewide regional and community system advocates for programs serving children from birth through age 5 by embracing principles of community ownership, racial equity, and parent voice.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Scott and Mechelle perform Wednesday in Granite City

GRANITE CITY - Musical duo Scott and Mechelle will take the stage at Civic Park, 1301 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City as part of the city's annual Music in the Park series from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. Scott and Mechelle are an acoustic duo covering artists such as: Fleetwood Mac, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones, Dolly Parton and Ellie King. The music in the park series will continue every Wednesday until Oct. 26.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Rowens Kennels marking 50 years

BRIGHTON — Rowens Kennels at 2400 Owens Lane in Brighton is celebrating its 50th year with a special event 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Rowens Kennels’ owners, Patricia and Bob Owens, showed dogs for years, buying a mobile home and traveling the country to shows. Patricia Owens is a professional trainer, while their daughter is a professional groomer.
BRIGHTON, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

'Wizard Of Oz' in theaters tonight to commemorate Judy Garland's 100th birthday

Come Friday, June 10, Francis Ethel Gumm — better known to the world as Judy Garland — would have turned 100 years old. And to commemorate the legendary actress' centennial birthday, Fathom Events is re-releasing one of her most recognizable films back in theaters, the "Wizard Of Oz." The special engagement lasts only today, June 6, at selected theaters across the country.
The Telegraph

Khan featured at river talk

EAST ALTON – Mississippi River Network Policy Director Maisah Khan will speak 7 p.m. June 21 at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Neighbor Nights event at 1 Confluence Way in East Alton .
The Telegraph

Alton, IL
