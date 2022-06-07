ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldridge, IA

Rollover crash on Highway 61 in Eldridge Tuesday

KWQC
 2 days ago

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road. Along...

www.kwqc.com

KWQC

Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Rock Island

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Des Moines County deputies investigate car burglaries, vehicle thefts. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office is investigating car burglaries and vehicle thefts in Danville, New London and Burlington Saturday night. Mediacom to move fiber optic lines near I-74, some Iowa customers...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Fire destroys house in rural Burlington Wednesday

Des Moines County deputies investigate car burglaries, vehicle thefts. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office is investigating car burglaries and vehicle thefts in Danville, New London and Burlington Saturday night. Mediacom to move fiber optic lines near I-74, some Iowa customers may be impacted. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mediacom...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Deputies identify man shot and killed by an officer in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies identified the man who was shot and killed by an officer at Casey’s Convenience store in Davenport Wednesday morning. The Scott County Deputies Office identified him as 45-year-old Jason James Morales, in a media release. Davenport police responded about 12:48 a.m. to...
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Authorities ID man killed in shootout with Iowa officer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was killed in shootout with an officer outside of a convenience store in eastern Iowa. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that 45-year-old Jason James Morales, of Davenport, died in the shooting. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer responded to a call from the store about someone tampering with its air conditioning unit outside. Police say the officer confronted a man, later identified as Morales, outside the store and discovered that he had outstanding arrest warrants. Police say a fight ensued, and Morales and the officer exchanged gunfire. Morales was shot and died at a hospital. The officer was not shot, but sustained minor injuries.
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Eldridge, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Eldridge, IA
City
Bettendorf, IA
KWQC

Davenport man charged in shooting that injured 2 Saturday

QC residents learn about online scams during ‘Iowa Fraud Fighters’ program. According to AARP, Americans 50 and older lost nearly $3 billion from online scams and cybercrimes. KWQC’s ‘Real Conversations in the QC’ finalist for Service to America Awards. Updated: 4 hours ago. TV6's Brittany...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Police: UTV crash leaves man dead, 2 children injured in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Illinois — A UTV crash Monday, June 6 left one man dead and two children injured, one with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. The driver of the 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV was 42-year-old Troy Simkins of Abingdon, Illinois. He...
KWQC

Des Moines County deputies investigate car burglaries, vehicle thefts

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office is investigating car burglaries and vehicle thefts in Danville, New London and Burlington Saturday night. According to deputies, from Saturday night into Sunday morning residents in Danville, reported multiple car burglaries and one vehicle theft. Items taken...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Wednesday, June 8, 2022

06/07/22 – 8:26 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5100 block of Avenue O. 06/07/22 – 10:34 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 3100 block of Avenue H. 06/07/22...
FORT MADISON, IA
98.1 KHAK

[UPDATED] One Person Killed in Linn County Crash Wednesday Morning

[UPDATE Wednesday, June 8 4 p.m.] The person killed in a Wednesday morning accident in rural Linn County has been identified as 33-year-old Michaela Devaney of Cedar Rapids. [ORIGINAL STORY] The driver of a pickup was killed in a one-vehicle accident in rural Linn County early Wednesday morning. According to...
KCRG.com

Dubuque police asking public to check their surveillance cameras

Our Town Postville bakery Mi Dulce Elena makes sweet treats for people’s most important moments. In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important moments. Funeral held for victim of deadly shooting outside Ames church. Updated: 1 hours ago. It's been...
DUBUQUE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

One dead in UTV accident

An Abingdon, IL man is dead and two children are injured after a UTV accident in Warren County. Troy J. Simkins was driving a 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV with 10 year old and seven year old passengers on June 6 at approximately 3:46 p.m. when a preliminary investigation shows he lost control of the […]
ABINGDON, IL
hoiabc.com

Child identified as victim of Friday’s deadly I-55 crash

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An eight-year old LaSalle County girl has died from injuries she suffered Friday in what police said was a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Shirley, in McLean County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Mia Ross of Earlville was pronounced brain dead about...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Car rolls over from U.S. 61 in Eldridge

A car rolled over Tuesday on U.S. 61 north of Eldridge shortly before 1 p.m., near the LeClaire Road exit. Iowa State Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Eldridge police and fire, and Medic ambulance have responded to the accident, and the State Patrol is investigating.
ELDRIDGE, IA
starvedrock.media

Heroin Bust Made In Oglesby

Being located off a major interstate, you never know who will stop for a visit. Police in Oglesby went to a gas station in town just after midnight Thursday morning after an employee reported a man acting suspicious at the gas pumps. Officers ended up arresting 40-year-old Daniel Schumacher for possession with the intent to deliver heroin and possession of a stolen vehicle. The Madison, Wisconsin man allegedly had bags of heroin inside the stolen vehicle.
OGLESBY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man, teens arrested after shooting, chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested two teens, 13 and 17, and a 32-year-old man after investigating a shooting on Chestnut Street Wednesday night. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Chestnut around 7:55 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired from a vehicle. The car was located in […]
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC woman held on $5 million bond for drug-related charge

A 41-year-old Rock Island woman is being held in LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa, Ill., on a $5 million bond for a drug-related charge. According to LaSalle County officials, Donisha Crawford faces a charge of possession with the intent to manufacture and deliver a controlled substance. Illinois State Police handled...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ashton student killed in ATV accident

ASHTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A student at Ashton-Franklin Center was killed and two others hospitalized after an ATV accident last Thursday. According to the school district, Calvin Messer, 15, died as a result of his injuries. Two other students were taken to the hospital for treatment. “Please keep all three of these families in your […]
ASHTON, IL
starvedrock.media

I-80 Drug Bust Leads To Staggering Bond Amount

It's a bond amount usually reserved for accused murderers. Forty-one-year-old Donisha Crawford of Rock Island is being held in the La Salle County Jail on $5 million dollars bond. She's charged with a Class X felony of possession with the intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl. The hefty bond is due to the alleged large amount of deadly drugs she was hauling when stopped by the Illinois State Police Wednesday near La Salle.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

