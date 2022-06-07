Rollover crash on Highway 61 in Eldridge Tuesday

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Des Moines County deputies investigate car burglaries, vehicle thefts. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office is investigating car burglaries and vehicle thefts in Danville, New London and Burlington Saturday night. Mediacom to move fiber optic lines near I-74, some Iowa customers...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies identified the man who was shot and killed by an officer at Casey’s Convenience store in Davenport Wednesday morning. The Scott County Deputies Office identified him as 45-year-old Jason James Morales, in a media release. Davenport police responded about 12:48 a.m. to...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County has been arrested in East Moline, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Joshua Ochoa, 37, was wanted on three counts of probation violation on the original charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver.
WARREN COUNTY, Illinois — A UTV crash Monday, June 6 left one man dead and two children injured, one with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. The driver of the 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV was 42-year-old Troy Simkins of Abingdon, Illinois. He...
DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office is investigating car burglaries and vehicle thefts in Danville, New London and Burlington Saturday night. According to deputies, from Saturday night into Sunday morning residents in Danville, reported multiple car burglaries and one vehicle theft. Items taken...
06/07/22 – 8:26 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5100 block of Avenue O. 06/07/22 – 10:34 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 3100 block of Avenue H. 06/07/22...
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Langston Whiles, 46, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot, 160 pounds with blonde hair and...
[UPDATE Wednesday, June 8 4 p.m.] The person killed in a Wednesday morning accident in rural Linn County has been identified as 33-year-old Michaela Devaney of Cedar Rapids. [ORIGINAL STORY] The driver of a pickup was killed in a one-vehicle accident in rural Linn County early Wednesday morning. According to...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An eight-year old LaSalle County girl has died from injuries she suffered Friday in what police said was a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Shirley, in McLean County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Mia Ross of Earlville was pronounced brain dead about...
A car rolled over Tuesday on U.S. 61 north of Eldridge shortly before 1 p.m., near the LeClaire Road exit. Iowa State Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Eldridge police and fire, and Medic ambulance have responded to the accident, and the State Patrol is investigating.
Being located off a major interstate, you never know who will stop for a visit. Police in Oglesby went to a gas station in town just after midnight Thursday morning after an employee reported a man acting suspicious at the gas pumps. Officers ended up arresting 40-year-old Daniel Schumacher for possession with the intent to deliver heroin and possession of a stolen vehicle. The Madison, Wisconsin man allegedly had bags of heroin inside the stolen vehicle.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested two teens, 13 and 17, and a 32-year-old man after investigating a shooting on Chestnut Street Wednesday night. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Chestnut around 7:55 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired from a vehicle. The car was located in […]
A 41-year-old Rock Island woman is being held in LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa, Ill., on a $5 million bond for a drug-related charge. According to LaSalle County officials, Donisha Crawford faces a charge of possession with the intent to manufacture and deliver a controlled substance. Illinois State Police handled...
ASHTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A student at Ashton-Franklin Center was killed and two others hospitalized after an ATV accident last Thursday. According to the school district, Calvin Messer, 15, died as a result of his injuries. Two other students were taken to the hospital for treatment. “Please keep all three of these families in your […]
