Baltimore, MD

Report: Chesapeake Bay’s health improved slightly in 2021

By Marcus Dieterle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe health of the Chesapeake Bay continued to improve in 2021, although the Upper Eastern Shore’s score declined slightly – a first for any region of the Bay’s watershed since 2014, according to a new report by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) on...

Dogs of Charm City releases Baltimore bench and Orange Crush pet toys

Baltimore-based company Dogs of Charm City is striving to make Baltimore a more pet-friendly city, one dog toy at a time. On May 31, Dogs of Charm City released a new piece of merchandise honoring a beloved piece of Baltimore culture: the Baltimore Bench dog toy, inspired by the iconic “Greatest City in America” benches located across the city. The Baltimore Bench is the third in Dogs of Charm City’s dog toy line, following the release of their Orange Crush and Loose Cannon IPA-themed toys in 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
BmoreArt’s Picks: June 7-13

This Week: IN Series: Desdemona/Othello at Baltimore Theatre Project, Katrina Sánchez Standfield and Tinglan Huang’s exhibition Woven: Art, Craft, and Healing at Gallery CA, Abdu Ali will be in dialogue with Dany Chan at the Walters, Bria Sterling-Wilson, Christopher Batten, Zach Wade, and Mitchell Noah at Bromo Arts Tower, Exploring Presence: African American Artists in the Upper South opening reception at the James E Lewis Museum of Art (JELMA) at Morgan State University, UMBC hosts The Maryland Arts Summit, Anacostia Portraits tintype sittings at Honfleur Gallery, Sight Unseen with Christopher Harris and Meg Rorison at SNF Parkway, and B-Side Pride Fest at the Farmer’s Market — PLUS Young Blood call for submissions at Maryland Art Place and other featured opportunities.
BALTIMORE, MD

