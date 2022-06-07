Report: Chesapeake Bay’s health improved slightly in 2021

This Week: IN Series: Desdemona/Othello at Baltimore Theatre Project, Katrina Sánchez Standfield and Tinglan Huang’s exhibition Woven: Art, Craft, and Healing at Gallery CA, Abdu Ali will be in dialogue with Dany Chan at the Walters, Bria Sterling-Wilson, Christopher Batten, Zach Wade, and Mitchell Noah at Bromo Arts Tower, Exploring Presence: African American Artists in the Upper South opening reception at the James E Lewis Museum of Art (JELMA) at Morgan State University, UMBC hosts The Maryland Arts Summit, Anacostia Portraits tintype sittings at Honfleur Gallery, Sight Unseen with Christopher Harris and Meg Rorison at SNF Parkway, and B-Side Pride Fest at the Farmer’s Market — PLUS Young Blood call for submissions at Maryland Art Place and other featured opportunities.

