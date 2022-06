The American Automobile Association reported Tuesday that the national average gas price has reached a new all-time high of $4.92 per gallon, an increase of 30 cents in the past week and 62 cents in the past month. A gallon of regular gas costs five dollars or more in 13 states — California, Nevada, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Alaska, Michigan, Arizona, Indiana, New Jersey, Maine, and Massachusetts — plus the District of Columbia. Another 11 states were less than 10 cents short of that bank-breaking benchmark. In California, which had the nation's highest gas prices at $6.37 per gallon, pain at the...

