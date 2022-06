Former Boston Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell knows what it's like to play in a physical NBA Finals. He was a key player in the 1984 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers -- a series that had its share of memorable rough-and-tumble moments, most notably the Kevin McHale clothesline of Kurt Rambis and Maxwell getting shoved from behind by James Worthy.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO