Photo: Disney+

Have you been missing your weekly Marvel content? Consider your days of longing over, because Ms. Marvel is about to premiere! Marvel is right there in the name. Does it get more Marvel-ous than this? The new live-action Disney+ series features the debut of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. And if you don’t know who Kamala Khan is, you’ll soon find out because this right here is a good ol’ teenage superhero origin story show. How will Kamala balance her newly-discovered super powers and her love of Captain Marvel with her homework and her super involved parents?

So, how much longer do you have to wait for Ms. Marvel to debut on Disney+? And how many episodes will be released in the first week? Here’s everything you need to know about Ms. Marvel’s premiere on Disney+.

What is the Ms. Marvel release date?

The super hyped premiere of Ms. Marvel arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8.

What time does Ms. Marvel come out on Disney+?

Ms. Marvel will premiere at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8. Now you gotta figure out if that means you’re gonna stay up way past your bedtime and watch it when it drops, or if you’re gonna wake up way early and watch it during breakfast. Just do whatever you gotta do to watch Ms. Marvel and avoid spoilers.

How many episodes of Ms. Marvel will be released at once?

You will be able to stream the first episode of Ms. Marvel on Wednesday, June 8. While you’re only getting one episode, it isn’t a half-hour episode. So, y’know, you’re getting a nice chunk of Ms. Marvel content this week.

Photo: Disney+

When will Ms. Marvel Episode 2 come out on Disney+?

The next episode of Ms. Marvel will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 15, and the rest of the season will be released one episode at a time on Wednesdays.

When will new episodes of Ms. Marvel come out on Disney+?

Following the premiere, Ms. Marvel will continue to release episodes on Wednesdays. Ms. Marvel’s release schedule looks like:

Episode 1: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Episode 2: Wednesday , June 15, 2022

Episode 3: Wednesday , June 22, 2022

Episode 4: Wednesday , June 29, 2022

Episode 5: Wednesday , July 6 , 2022

Episode 6: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Ms. Marvel debuts on Disney+ on March 30.

How do I get Disney Plus?

Disney+ is available for $6.99 per month, or $69.99/year. Unfortunately, there is no longer a free trial for the service. But if you’re a Verizon Unlimited subscriber, we’ve got good news: You’re eligible for six free months of Disney Plus! Here’s a step-by-step guide for Verizon Unlimited subscribers.

Stream Ms. Marvel on Disney+