What Time Does ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 4 Premiere on Disney+?

By Brett White
Decider.com
 2 days ago
Photo: Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi wasted no time pushing the adrenaline up to an 11. The new Disney+ live-action Star Wars show gave us a showdown between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader in less than a week after it premiered at Star Wars Celebration! If that’s what we get in Episode 3, then what it in the world is in store for us in the back half of this limited series? We hate to think about it, but the finale will be here before we know it.

So, how much longer do you have to wait for a new Obi-Wan Kenobi episode on Disney+? And how many episodes will are in the first season? Here’s everything you need to know about Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.

What is the Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4 release date?

Obi-Wan’s next chapter will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8. How will Obi-Wan recover from those injuries? And will Reva’s steely demeanor be able to resist Leia’s charm?

What time does Obi-Wan Kenobi come out on Disney+?

New episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi debut on Disney+ at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesdays. That means that the next chapter of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be added to Disney+ early on Wednesday, June 8. So, are you gonna watch it before or after the premiere of Ms. Marvel?

How many episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released at once? How long are episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Disney+ releases just one episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi per week, which is gonna take some getting used to after getting the first three episodes in under a week. But hey — new Obi-Wan is new Obi-Wan, no matter when it comes out.

Photo: Disney+

When will Obi-Wan Kenobi? Episode 5 come out on Disney+?

After you watch Episode 4, you are no doubt gonna want to know what happens next. After all, we’re approaching the end of this journey! There are only six episodes! The fifth chapter of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released on Wednesday, June 15. And if you want to know what’s up with the rest of the season, keep reading.

When will new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi come out on Disney+? What is the Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule and episode count?

Episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are released one at a time on Wednesdays. Obi-Wan’s release schedule looks like:

  • Episode 4: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
  • Episode 5: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
  • Episode 6: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

How do I get Disney Plus?

Disney+ is available for $6.99 per month, or $69.99/year. Unfortunately, there is no longer a free trial for the service. But if you’re a Verizon Unlimited subscriber, we’ve got good news: You’re eligible for six free months of Disney Plus! Here’s a step-by-step guide for Verizon Unlimited subscribers.

Stream Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+

Decider.com

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

