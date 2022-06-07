Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant hold hands in rare appearance

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant made a rare appearance together as they walked the red carpet at the 2022 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Reeves, 57, and Grant, 49, looked smitten as they posed for photos in front of the stop-and-repeat at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA.

The “John Wick” actor looked sharp in a blue suit with a striped tie while Grant wore a chic red gown paired with a gold Chanel clutch and silver sparkly shoes.

At one point, they were seen looking lovingly into each other’s eyes. Another sweet moment captured the two giggling together.

The couple first sparked romance rumors when Reeves and Grant attended the Saint Laurent fashion show together in June 2019.

That same year, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Grant was hilariously mistaken for Helen Mirren at the time, who is 27 years older than the visual artist.

Reeves and Grant have known each other for years, after collaborating on his 2011 book “ Ode to Happiness ” as 2016’s “ Shadows .”

In 2017, they founded the publishing company X Artists’ Books.

They have stayed relatively off the radar but did pop up in Berlin in October 2020 where they were seen kissing.

Reeves’ relationship with Grant marks the first romance he’s taken public in years since his split from Jennifer Syme. He and the actress dated for years in the ’90s but reportedly broke up when the grief of having a stillborn child was too much to bear for them. They remained friends until her untimely death in 2001 from a car crash.