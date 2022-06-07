ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton takes break from Louis’ antics to comfort niece Mia at Jubilee

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago

Kate Middleton sweetly showed off her aunt skills while watching the Platinum Jubilee Pageant parade on Sunday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, may have been seated next to her son Prince Louis, for the majority of the event, but Zara Tindall’s daughter Mia briefly took the 4-year-old’s seat when he moved.

Sitting between Middleton and Princess Charlotte, the 8-year-old appeared tired. She leaned on her aunt’s shoulder before putting her head down.

Middleton spoke to her niece before adjusting Mia’s headband and stroking her arm comfortingly.

Charlotte, for her part, rubbed her cousin’s back.

Mia later experienced a change of heart, adorably rocking out to an ABBA song with Peter Phillips’ 11-year-old daughter, Savannah.

The cousins had fun belting out “Dancing Queen” in coordinating blue dresses, and Mia was smiling while clapping her hands over her head.

The Duchess of Cambridge comforted the 8-year-old.
Mia’s other pageant highlights were captured on film, including a fight with her 3-year-old sister, Lena. When the toddler smacked her arm, Mia returned the favor before dad Mike Tindall put a stop to their bickering.

Later, Mia cracked up as Louis kissed her nose.

Middleton, seated one row in front of Mia, had her hands full with the rambunctious prince as she watched the People’s Pageant. She spent a portion of the festivities getting Louis to behave .

The duchess’ child entertained the crowds by sticking his tongue out at her, attempting to cover her mouth when she disciplined him and waving his hands in defiance.

The little one even argued with Lena over candy. The toddler refused Louis’ request, only sharing with Charlotte and Prince George.

Middleton and Prince William’s youngest child eventually quieted down when he opted for time with his grandfather, Prince Charles.

He squeezed past George, 8, and William, 39, to sit on the 73-year-old’s lap.

Louis was a fan favorite at the Jubilee festivities honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service.

The prince stole the show at the Trooping the Colour on Thursday. Although he was absent during his older siblings’ official visit to Wales on Saturday, he adorably helped them bake cupcakes the following day for parade attendees.

