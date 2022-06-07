ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan completes cheer camp

Newnan Times-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder the leadership of Head Coach Jessica Brown, the Newnan High School Cheerleaders completed their 2022 cheer camp last week at the Max Bass Athletic Complex....

times-herald.com

Newnan Times-Herald

A moving ending to a fantastic sports series

Have you ever seen a sports movie or TV show where there’s a moment that just stands tall, where the final score seems irrelevant, or even who won or lost just doesn’t matter as much as the moment?. It’s the kind of event which makes you wish we’d...
LAGRANGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

East Coweta completes 2022 Junior Indian Camp

Before the East Coweta football team went into full summer workout mode, they gave back to their community last week with the annual 2022 Junior Indian Football Camp. East Coweta Head Coach John Small and his staff opened Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium for the event. The camp was designed for rising first through eighth-graders.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

A winner’s mindset — Ashleigh Griffin

Ashleigh Griffin is right at home when playing on the biggest stages. In her four years at East Coweta, the Lady Indians won 137 of 143 games and three state championships. Her first hit came as a freshman when Head Coach Franklin DeLoach called on her as a pinch hitter. On Sept. 19, 2017, she singled up the middle against Wheeler in the Lady Indians' 15-0 victory in just her eighth varsity game.
GRIFFIN, GA
CBS 46

Georgia senior citizens dive into swim lessons, facing fears

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For some people, the water offers a safe space, while others face it with dread.”I am afraid of the water, terrified of the water,” said senior swimmer, Georgia Holt. At 72 years young, Holt is learning to swim, and that fear is slowly fading...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan, GA
Georgia Sports
Newnan, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Lorena Beasley

Lorena Beasley passed May 31, 2022. She was the surviving child of MC Redwine & Dora Brooks Redwine of Newnan. She married the love of her life, George M Beasley (MSG US Army) of Moreland. Their 26-year union bore Terence Malvin & Tracee Marvel Beasley. George & Terence preceded her in death. The queen's legacy will live on. Lorena graduated from Howard Warner High & worked in nursing (CNA) at various hospitals.
NEWNAN, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: On the Road to Pine Mountain, Georgia

When Mike and I taught in LaGrange, Georgia, we loved to travel to the pretty little town of Pine Mountain, population 1,216 as of 2020. This special place was a mere 18 miles from us; however, once we arrived at the Pine Mountain Club Chalets to spend a few days, we felt as though we were a world away from the stress of teaching and life in general.
PINE MOUNTAIN, GA
thecitymenus.com

White Oak Pediatric Dentistry Relocates Newnan Practice

Going above and beyond the call of being a pediatric dentist’s office is what White Oak Pediatric Dentistry in Newnan and Carrollton practices each day. Construction started in 2021 on a new location for White Oak Dentistry at 2 Farmer Commercial Park Drive directly across from the new fire station off Millard Farmer. The new office celebrated its first day in operation last week with patients aware of the new location through multiple channels of messaging. Dr. Popple says, “A lot of people want to come see us from the community. We’ve always had tons of positive feedback. Our team works so hard, and the community has rewarded us by telling their friends.”
CARROLLTON, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Christopher Ladell Walden

Christopher Ladell Walden, age 45, passed away surrounded by friends and family at his home in Sharpsburg, GA on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Erman Ladell "Tommy" Walden and Sheila Bowen Walden. Christopher is survived by his wife, Billie Dewberry Walden, children Kaden...
SHARPSBURG, GA
#Newnan High School
Newnan Times-Herald

Joyce Scooter Carnes

Joyce Scooter Carnes, age 85 of Whitesburg, passed away on June 06, 2022. She was born on June 14, 1936, in Newnan, Georgia, the daughter of the late T. Lynn Sewell and the late Nona Goodroe Sewell. Joyce worked for Wal-Mart for a number of years as a sales associate...
WMAZ

A milkshake favorite is coming back to Chick-fil-A for the summer

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A says the return of a favorite summer treat is just around the corner. The company will be bringing back the peach milkshake starting on June 13, it said in a release on Thursday. The Atlanta-based chain describes the peach milkshake as "known for its classic summertime...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Birth Announcements: April/May 2022

Dane and Amanda Beatenbough announce the birth of a daughter, Eleanor Faye Beatenbough, born May 18, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Randy and Donna Gordy or Sharpsburg. Paternal grandparents are Karen Beatenbough of Newnan. Burnham. Matthew and Dusty Burnham announce the birth of a daughter, Demy Lane...
Newnan Times-Herald

Nancy Sibley Newman

Nancy Sibley Newman, 67 of Moreland passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home in Moreland. She was born June 26, 1954, in Newnan, GA to the late John Young Sibley and Martha Davis Sibley. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Bonnie Newman Garrison. She worked as...
MORELAND, GA
11Alive

Vigil for murdered rapper Trouble set for tonight

ATLANTA — A candlelight vigil is being held Thursday for a popular slain rapper from Atlanta. Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, and also goes by Skoob, was shot and killed at a Conyers apartment complex early Sunday morning. It is being held at 6:45 p.m. at...
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Registration open for Newnan's Fourth of July parade

Registration is now open to pull a float in Newnan's Fourth of July parade. The parade will begin at Veteran's Memorial Park at 9 a.m. and will end at Long Place at 9:30-10 a.m. To register for the parade, go to https://www.mainstreetnewnan.com/events/2022/july-4th-parade3 . Applications to register must be completed by...
NEWNAN, GA

