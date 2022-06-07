Opinion | How to Prevent the Next Buffalo Shooting

People participate in a vigil to honor the 10 people killed in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on May 17, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

Even before the national panic about anti-racist education began, few teachers were comfortable discussing racism with students. I’m a white, anti-racist educator who trains teachers on these issues, and this discomfort is something I’ve encountered for years—long before Critical Race Theory became the new boogeyman.

For white teachers, the most common refrain was some version of, “I was never taught this stuff,” either in school or at home. And whether white or of color, few teachers felt their academic training had adequately prepared them to discuss race with students. Many would tell me they feared backlash if they ventured into such areas: backlash from white parents for making their children “feel guilty” or from parents of color if they covered the material badly, causing their children to feel stigmatized.

Rather than wade into the waters of their perceived incompetence, many would describe freezing or trying to redirect the conversation whenever race came up in class, whether in historical discussions or when something race-related was in the news.

But after the terrorist shooting in Buffalo, allegedly by a young white man who claims he was radicalized online, it is apparent that learning to talk about race is more than an academic issue. It’s a matter of life and death.

Last week, a grand jury returned a 25-count indictment against Payton Gendron in the deaths of 10 people, the vast majority of whom were Black. Police say Gendron, who allegedly live-streamed the massacre on a gaming platform, was motivated by hate, specifically targeting a Black neighborhood. And indeed, the Department of Justice is investigating the shootings as a “hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism.”

But at some point, rather than simply arresting and charging those who perpetrate these acts of racist terror, the nation will have to determine how to prevent such horrors from occurring in the first place.



Presumably, lawmakers will now grapple with how to respond at the policy level. And despite limits to what Congress can do in the current political environment — Republicans will certainly block efforts targeting right-wing extremists — there are some things for which bipartisan support could be possible. For instance: tech industry reforms that might limit the algorithmic stream of hatred pushed to those already gorged on it.

But even that won’t suffice. The alleged Buffalo terrorist wasn’t radicalized on traditional social media so much as in the fever swamps of 4Chan. In places like that, the hateful content is being pushed out not by heartless AI but by cruel young men, long since given over to their baser instincts.

As such, much of the work will fall to others. Federal lawmakers can help here, too, of course — monies can be set aside for efforts like those I’ll discuss below — but most of the heavy lifting won’t be in the hands of Congress so much as local officials, teachers, and even parents.

Schools should be working to inoculate those vulnerable to the recruitment techniques of online racists. Sadly, with the right looking to prohibit substantive discussions about racism in schools, doing what needs to be done will be harder than ever, right at the time we most need to do it. Fortunately, there are things schools can do, even in the face of political objections to anti-racist curriculum.

First, schools should teach online content literacy from an early age. The Buffalo shooter says he was radicalized by racist memes and online posts, but neither of these constitutes evidence .

Schools should teach how to find accurate information and what makes a source trustworthy. In an age where everyone “does their own research,” they should know how to do it properly. Just as we teach kids to avoid online predators and how they can know when someone is communicating with them for sexual reasons, we should also teach them how to resist online propaganda.

Additionally, schools must push back against the assault on anti-racist education despite right-wing pressure tactics. Naturally, this means discussing how white supremacy has injured persons of color, but it also means teaching about those who have challenged it, including white anti-racist allies throughout history.

White supremacists target young people the same way traditional gangs recruit members — by appealing to their sense of isolation and a desire for belonging. They tell young white men that if Black people can stand up for their race, then white people should stand up for ours. That logic can be intoxicating to a young person, especially if they lack the necessary historical and sociological context to evaluate such a position. But suppose those young people knew of white folks who carved out an anti -racist identity? Learning about white anti-racist allies can provide young white people with different role models, helping them avoid the trap of radicalization.

Such material can also help circumvent the guilt that some conservatives fear will attach if white students learn about racism. After all, if being taught about enslavement or segregation makes white kids feel guilty, it can only be because they’re learning about the wrong white people: perpetrators of injustice, supporters of those systems, or passive observers who acquiesced to oppression.

But there is another tradition, however rarely we speak of it. And when I’ve discussed that history with educators — one that is mostly missing from textbooks — they tell me how such material would make it easier to address these topics and inspire cross-racial solidarity.

It’s the tradition of 18th-century preacher Benjamin Lay , who insisted God would smite enslavers, whom he called “Man-stealers,” for their iniquity.

It’s the tradition of David Cooper , who wrote to representatives of the new United States government in 1783, accusing enslavers of betraying the spirit of the Declaration of Independence.

It’s the tradition of 19th-century abolitionists like William Lloyd Garrison and Abby Kelley , who advocated full civil rights for Black people — beliefs for which Kelley was attacked as a “Jezebel” by those committed to white supremacy.

It’s the tradition of John Fee , an abolitionist preacher dismissed from his pastorate for refusing to minister to enslavers and who created Berea College, the South’s first interracial and coed institution of higher learning in 1858.

It’s the tradition of Bob Zellner and Dottie (Miller) Zellner , activists in the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, who were beaten and arrested for their unwavering commitment to justice.

It’s the tradition of Freedom Riders like Joan Trumpauer Mulholland , who participated in over 50 sit-ins and demonstrations against segregation and racism before she was 23 — actions for which she was disowned by her family and hunted by the Klan.

These are just a few of the white folks in history who chose a path not as oppressors or collaborators with injustice but as resistance fighters. If young white people learned about them, they might more readily see a role for themselves in working to make the country a more perfect union.

Between that and teaching young people how to evaluate online content, schools can potentially immunize against radicalization and promote the nation’s best principles.

One thing is certain: we cannot afford to fail our students when addressing these issues. Because whether or not the schools are teaching these subjects, online extremists are, to the detriment of us all.