A Thief River Falls area man accused of attempted murder has been charged with 3rd Degree Criminal Damage to Property. Pennington County Jail Administrator David Casanova says 35 year old Paul Gregory Piche pushed a medication cart into a Correctional Officer at the Pennington County Justice Center on June 5th, 2022, causing more than $500 but not more than $1,000 damage to the cart. Investigators say Piche also rammed the medication cart against the entrance of “Alpha pod” at the Justice Center. A Correctional Officer used a taser on Piche, who then reportedly ran back into his cell, and closed the door. A Correctional Officer tells a Pennington County Investigator Piche became upset when they could not locate one of his medications.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO