ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Senators want Mass. Pike EV chargers fixed

By Chris Lisinski
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMCLo_0g3L70sp00

BOSTON (SHNS) – Frustrated by a pair of Massachusetts Turnpike electric vehicle charger stations that have been inoperable for more than a year, a pair of senators pressed Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler to fix the problem by next month and make clear how the administration will expand EV infrastructure.

Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem and Sen. Michael Barrett, who co-chairs the Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy Committee, wrote to Tesler on Monday voicing “disappointment” that vehicle charging stations at I-90 rest stops have been broken for a year-plus.

“The continued inoperability of these chargers hampers the Commonwealth’s ability to reach its EV goals, not only because it makes it more difficult for EV drivers to travel across the Commonwealth, but also because it feeds into an inaccurate yet prevalent narrative that EVs are not reliable for long-distance travel,”

Creem, a Newton Democrat, and Barrett, a Lexington Democrat, wrote. “Indeed, the psychological impact of these broken chargers on residents whom we would like to become EV drivers may be even more detrimental than their practical impact on residents who already own EVs.” Creem’s office told the News Service she noticed the problem while traveling recently and, after looking into the issue, determined that the charging stations at the eastbound Natick rest stop and the westbound Charlton rest stop are not functional.

That takes two of the turnpike’s six charging stations out of the mix and leaves motorists driving electric vehicles with no options to recharge on I-90 across large stretches of the state. The lawmakers asked Tesler’s secretariat to bring broken chargers back to operation by July 1 “ahead of the busiest periods of summer travel” and requested additional information about the location and status of each Mass. Pike EV charger, how MassDOT maintains that infrastructure, and plans to install additional chargers.

A bill the Senate approved in April would pump $250 million into clean energy expansion, electric vehicle purchase incentives and EV charging infrastructure, though it remains unclear which provisions will survive negotiations with the House.

A MassDOT spokesperson did not respond directly to the Creem and Barrett letter on Tuesday but noted that a department official planned to discuss broader efforts to expand electric vehicle charging at an 11:30 a.m. event with AAA Northeast.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Baker talks impacts of long-term hybrid work model

Many employees have returned to an in-person daily grind more than two years after the pandemic reshaped public life, but even if a fraction of the workforce continues to embrace hybrid or remote models, the economic impacts will be "pretty significant," Gov. Charlie Baker told business leaders Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts Senate Passes Landmark Voting Reform Legislation

BOSTON – Today, June 9, the Massachusetts State Senate passed S.2924, An Act fostering voter. opportunities, trust, equity and security (the VOTES Act). This landmark legislation permanently codifies the popular mail-in and early voting options used in Massachusetts in 2020, increases ballot access for voters with disabilities and service members overseas, and takes steps to modernize the Commonwealth’s election administration process.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Lexington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Natick, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ev Chargers#Massdot#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Pike Ev#Massachusetts Turnpike#Transportation#Energy Committee#I 90#Commonwealth#Democrat#The News Service
WSBS

When You Fill Up In Massachusetts, Bring Your “Barf Bag”

Let's face it: These rising gas prices are rattling everyone's nerves and now we have reached the nightmarish pinnacle of being inches away from the dreaded $5 a gallon mark. And to add more bad news, there are NO plans to eliminate the state gas tax in The Bay State. Neighboring states including New York and Connecticut have already gotten rid of this extra charge which applies until years end, but why don't the politicos in Boston act on this? Inquiring minds, including myself would like to know.
BOSTON, MA
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: First wave of $500 relief checks sent out in Massachusetts

$500 relief checks are on their way to Massachusetts residents. The second wave of checks has been sent to low-income essential workers. Nearly 300,000 low-income essential workers in Massachusetts will get a $500 relief check. The checks started getting mailed out yesterday, June 6, 2022. The payments come from the state’s COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
MassLive.com

Time is running out on key East-West Rail development as Gov. Charlie Baker hopes Mass. doesn’t lose out on federal funds

As time dwindles for state lawmakers to establish a transit authority that would become the backbone of East-West commuter rail linking together Eastern and Western Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday he hopes the framework comes together before the commonwealth forfeits its opportunity to capitalize on federal infrastructure dollars. But...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Officials taking actions after Massachusetts sees 22% increase in roadway fatalities despite less traffic

BOSTON– The Massachusetts Department of Transportation, Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, Massachusetts State Police, law enforcement and transportation partners hosted a safety event today due to an alarming rise in roadway fatalities. Roadway fatalities in Massachusetts and across the nation increased in calendar year 2021, a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy