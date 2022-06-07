ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Ranked as the Best State Economy in the Nation

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study has Washington ranked as the best state economy in the U.S. According to a report by the personal finance website WalletHub, the Evergreen State...

Debi Jensen
2d ago

The democrats are definitely spreading lies about Washington state. This is definitely not true. Washington state people are in desperate needs of everything the dam democrats is ripping the poor people off.

Pastor Jack.
2d ago

I'm an independent. I just know that WA state is in trouble. Seniors are having to decide betterment eating and getting their meds. Gas has gone up so high the lower income folks can't make appointments so dial a ride is very busy. The homeless crisis is out of control. I can keep going. No, this isn't right. WA is in trouble.

candycane
2d ago

Ii can't afford to buy a battery car to stop climate change, but It do care. So I bought an electric toothbrush

Axios Salt Lake City

Three Utah cities rank top 10 in the U.S. for overpriced houses

Housing prices in Utah are so far above historic trend lines, that three cities are currently among the 10 most overpriced markets in the country. That's based on a new analysis from Florida Atlantic University. Driving the news: Average home prices at the end of April were about 56–65% higher than expected, according to the report which compared actual average prices to long-term pricing trends.By the numbers: Ogden was the third most-inflated market in the country, topped only by Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas.Provo ranked No. 7, with an average home price of $585,024, 57% above the analysis' expected average...
MyNorthwest.com

Record Breaking Gas Prices in Washington State

For the first time ever, the price for a gallon of gas has risen above $5.00 in the United States. The American Automobile Association (AAA) says the national average is $4.97 per gallon. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Washington State is $5.51, according to AAA. In...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Group sues over Inslee mandates for Washington counties with few COVID cases

(The Center Square) – A Thurston County Superior Court judge has refused to grant an injunction against two proclamations Gov. Jay Inslee amended in March under his emergency powers. The Silent Majority Foundation out of Pasco, Washington, says the suit will continue against Inslee's updated rules regarding face masks...
KUOW

The cherry harvest is off to a late start in Washington

The colder, rainier than usual weather across the Northwest has snarled the region's cherry-growing season. Jim Jamison owns a small plot in Richland. Wash. and says that by now, he'd normally have hundreds of customers shopping with them at a u-pick orchard. “I think ours in the Northwest will be...
yamhilladvocate.com

Progressive Yamhill Organizes Anti-Gun Rally, Wants All Oregon Firearm Owners to Be Required to Obtain a License

Progressive Yamhill is at it again. As previously reported, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org, a national group of extremists who provide support and funding to Antifa groups, and which organize many astroturfing campaigns to trick local residents into supporting fringe causes such as defunding police and closing prisons, indoctrinating children into sexual fetishes using public institutions such as schools and libraries, and who organize the harassment of any public officials who don’t align with their radical agendas.
thenorthernlight.com

Birch Bay tops list for being tax-friendly to retirees

Birch Bay seniors may be pleased to know that their own backyard is rated as the most tax friendly retirement area in Washington state. SmartAsset, a financial technology company that offers financial advice, analyzed tax data including sales, property, income, fuel and Social Security tax to get its results. The...
KING-5

New state rule could cost Washington coffee stands thousands, business owner warns

STANWOOD, Wash. — A quiet change to the Washington Administrative Code has coffee stand owners across the state foaming. The state's administrative code now requires coffee and food stand operators to have "permanent plumbing" in their mobile businesses, including toilets. One Snohomish County coffee stand owner is now worried countless stands could close if the rule doesn't change.
kpq.com

Experts Predict 35% Drop in Cherry Harvest

It’s been a tough season for cherry growers in the region and as this year’s harvest approaches, estimates for the 2022 crop are down considerably. B.J. Thurlby, president of the Washington State Fruit Commission, says the unseasonably cool weather this spring is the biggest reason for the marked shortfall.
